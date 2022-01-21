Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger says 'family feel great in London' as talks continue over new contract

Antonio Rudiger says his "family feel great in London" as the defender continues contract talks with Chelsea, with his current deal expiring this summer.

Rudiger is now able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs after entering the final six months of his deal.

Barcelona are monitoring his contract situation, while Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all opened talks with Rudiger's representatives over a free transfer in the summer.

But Rudiger is in no rush to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club, and the German international is aware there could be interest from Premier League sides if he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Asked about his contract situation in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Rudiger said: "Like always, I'm fully committed to the cause.

"Talks are between my side and the club, and that's everything you need to know."

When questioned about the big factors that will decide the next step in his career, the 28-year-old said: "You need to listen to the missus.

"You have to think about your family. My kids were born here in London so that tells you that my family feel great here.

"The rest is up to other people to make decisions and then we will see if we come together or not."

Rudiger is 29 in March and his next contract could be the biggest of his career, with the former Roma defender keen to be paid what he believes he is worth.

Rudiger has not ruled out signing a new contract with Chelsea, but the European champions would have to make him the highest-paid defender in the Premier League if they were to keep him.

Chelsea's most recent contract offer - made at the start of the season - was dismissed by Rudiger and his representatives as it promised to pay him only half of what the club's top earners make.

Despite the uncertainty and speculation over his future, Rudiger says it is "easy" to remain committed to Chelsea for the remainder of his contract.

He said: "Yes, I find it easy to do. I'm not just saying words, I'm fully committed to the cause. I think I've always shown that.

"There were worse times than this so that's why for me I've found it easy to deal with. I'm focused on what is happening here and on the pitch.

"I owe it to everyone here around the club, the coach, my team-mates and my family so that's why I'm only focused about the important things.

"The other things are speculation - I cannot say anything about that."

Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in July 2017 and has gone on to win the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League with the club.

Chelsea could be facing a number of departures in defence this summer, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen also seeing their contracts expire this summer.

However, Thiago Silva will remain at Stamford Bridge next season after signing a one-year contract extension this month.

