Bruno Guimaraes: Newcastle bid £33.5m for Lyon midfielder - Paper Talk

THE GUARDIAN

Newcastle have made a €40m (£33.5m) offer for Lyon's defensive midfielder Bruno Guimarães and are awaiting a response from the French club.

FIFA should tighten its proposed rules on intermediaries to limit the money made by super-agents, the influential Council of Europe will be told on Wednesday.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira is now the front-runner to become the next Everton manager following talks with the club's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are leading the chase to sign Dele Alli this month but Brighton, Burnley and Everton are among a clutch of Premier League teams poised to move for the midfielder if he is still at Tottenham at the start of next week.

Tottenham Hotspur are losing more than £165,000 in revenue per home game - the highest in the Premier League - because of unsold match tickets, research has found.

Covid rules obliging Scottish Premiership clubs to check the vaccine status of half the fans in crowds of 1,000 or more have been scrapped after just two weeks.

Cesar Azpilicueta will not make a definitive decision on his Chelsea future until he meets with the club after the international break.

Aston Villa remain hopeful of signing Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus once the Serie A club have secured a replacement.

Italian police have launched an investigation into insulting and threatening banners aimed towards Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic following reports that the club's top scorer has agreed a move to bitter rivals Juventus.

Burnley are closing in on the £7m capture of Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic.

THE SUN

Anthony Elanga is eligible to play for England but Sweden are confident the Red Devils winger will stick with them.

DAILY MIRROR

Worried Premier League bosses will meet with the Football Association, the English Football League and the police as crowd trouble continues to spread throughout the divisions.

Porto have rejected an offer from Tottenham for highly-rated winger Luis Diaz.

Barcelona are close to agreeing a kit sponsorship agreement with Spotify after the music streaming platform's talks with Arsenal broke down.

THE TIMES

Roy Hodgson has become the new head coach of Watford on a heavily incentivised deal that will reward him with a seven-figure bonus if he keeps the club in the Premier League.

The Premier League has called a meeting of clubs for Wednesday to decide whether to change the rules on postponements after a series of controversial decisions to call off matches.

DAILY RECORD

Adam Mongtomery is set to join Kilmarnock on loan after Celtic approved the switch to Rugby Park.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has challenged new recruit Victor Nirennold to win a long term deal at Fir Park.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers star Nnamdi Ofoborh posted screenshots on his Instagram account after he became a target for vile racist abuse.