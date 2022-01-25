Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek: Man Utd duo in talks over leaving on loan - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are in talks over loaning out Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek after allowing Anthony Martial to join Sevilla for the rest of the season.

Newcastle are leading the chase to sign Dele Alli this month but Brighton, Burnley and Everton are among a clutch of Premier League teams poised to move for the midfielder if he is still at Tottenham at the start of next week.

Tottenham Hotspur are losing more than £165,000 in revenue per home game - the highest in the Premier League - because of unsold match tickets, research has found.

Covid rules obliging Scottish Premiership clubs to check the vaccine status of half the fans in crowds of 1,000 or more have been scrapped after just two weeks.

Cesar Azpilicueta will not make a definitive decision on his Chelsea future until he meets with the club after the international break.

Aston Villa remain hopeful of signing Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus once the Serie A club have secured a replacement.

Italian police have launched an investigation into insulting and threatening banners aimed towards Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic following reports the club's top scorer has agreed a move to bitter rivals Juventus.

Burnley are closing in on the £7m capture of Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic.

Derby may be granted a stay of execution that will allow them to continue to compete in the Championship, despite the threat of liquidation.

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham have had a €45m (£37.6m) offer for Luis Díaz rejected by Porto.

FIFA should tighten its proposed rules on intermediaries to limit the money made by super-agents, the influential Council of Europe will be told on Wednesday.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira is now the front-runner to become the next Everton manager following talks with the club's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

THE SUN

Anthony Elanga is eligible to play for England but Sweden are confident the Manchester United winger will stick with them.

AC Milan midfielder and Tottenham target Franck Kessie has agreed terms with Barcelona.

DAILY MIRROR

Worried Premier League bosses will meet with the Football Association, the English Football League and the police as crowd trouble continues to spread throughout the divisions.

Porto have rejected an offer from Tottenham for highly-rated winger Luis Diaz.

Barcelona are close to agreeing a kit sponsorship agreement with Spotify after the music streaming platform's talks with Arsenal broke down.

Bruno Fernandes posed for pictures with his agent Miguel Pinho as speculation continues over the midfielder's contract situation at Manchester United.

THE TIMES

Roy Hodgson has become the new head coach of Watford on a heavily incentivised deal that will reward him with a seven-figure bonus if he keeps the club in the Premier League.

The Premier League has called a meeting of clubs for Wednesday to decide whether to change the rules on postponements after a series of controversial decisions to call off matches.

DAILY RECORD

Adam Montgomery is set to join Kilmarnock on loan after Celtic approved the switch to Rugby Park.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has challenged new recruit Victor Nirennold to win a long-term deal at Fir Park.