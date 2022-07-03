Newcastle transfer news: Magpies interested in loan deal for Chelsea striker Armando Broja

Newcastle are interested in signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer and have discussed him as a potential loan signing.

Chelsea intend to assess Broja in pre-season before making a decision over his future. The Blues are short of options up front after allowing Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan on loan.

Broja, who spent last season on loan at Southampton, is also attracting interest from the Saints and West Ham.

Sky Sports News reported last month that West Ham were planning a £30m offer for Broja after identifying him as their top striker target this summer.

The 20-year-old impressed on loan at Southampton last season, scoring nine goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Which positions are Newcastle targeting?

Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie:

Eddie Howe made big changes in January with five new arrivals - and expect him to make a similar foray into the market in his second transfer window in charge.

The Newcastle boss is at pains to describe the situation at the club as an evolution rather than a revolution but he knows exactly the areas he wants to strengthen.

Howe has already brought in a new goalkeeper with the £10m signing of Nick Pope from Burnley.

Despite Dan Burn arriving in January and Fabian Schar signing a new deal in May, the Magpies have also added a new centre-back with the £35m capture of Lille's Sven Botman. There remains a question mark over Jamaal Lascelles' long-term future at the club and it could well be the case that the club captain leaves.

Newcastle fans are desperate to see Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta arrive, but the club would have to blow the majority of their budget on one player if they were to land Bruno Guimaraes' best mate. It's more likely that Howe will attempt to stick with the midfield currently has at his disposal. The manager was keen to strengthen at left-back and has done so by signing Aston Villa's Matt Targett for £15m following his successful loan spell last season.

Hugo Ekitike came close to sealing a move to Tyneside on Deadline Day in January but decided to stay put at Reims. Newcastle remain interested but so do some of the top clubs in Europe. The 20-year-old would command a fee in the region of £30m but could fill in both on the wing and in a central striking role so could be worth the price tag. He is the sort of young, project-signing that Howe craves.

Newcastle spent £95m in January and there could be a similar sort of outlay again if they were to add in the four or five areas outlined above.

