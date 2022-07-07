Neco Williams: Nottingham Forest in talks over £16m deal for Liverpool right-back

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks with Liverpool over the signing of right-back Neco Williams.

The fee under discussion for the 21-year-old is thought to be worth £16m.

Forest are hopeful of completing the signing for the Wales international in the coming days.

Image: Neco Williams spent the second half of last season out on loan with Championship winners Fulham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Neco Williams seals Fulham's 5-1 victory over Swansea with a stunning volley from just outside the box.

Williams spent the second half of last season out on loan with Championship winners Fulham, where he made 14 league appearances, scoring twice and assisting two goals for the west London team.

The full back has spent his entire Anfield career deputising for the club's first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, meaning he has been restricted to just 33 matches in all competitions since making his debut in October 2019.

Williams, though, is expected to start at right-back for Wales at this winter's World Cup finals in Qatar.

Image: Williams is set to start at right back for Wales at this winter's World Cup finals in Qatar

Meanwhile, Forest are also in talks with Bayern Munich over the signing of left-back Omar Richards.

Nottingham Forest's first game back in the Premier League will be a trip to Newcastle on August 6, as the Reds embark on their first top-flight season since the 1998-98 campaign.

Steve Cooper's side won promotion to England's top tier after they won the Championship play-off final against Huddersfield at the end of May, ending a near-quarter of a century wait for Premier League football.

Forest's first top-flight home game back sees David Moyes' West Ham arrive at the City Ground on the weekend of August 13.

Forest then face a tricky next few games as they travel to Everton, host Tottenham and then go to champions Manchester City before the end of August.

Forest's East Midlands rivalry with Leicester City will resume on October 1 at the King Power Stadium, with the return fixture at the City Ground on January 14. The club's Boxing Day fixture sees them go to Old Trafford for a trip to Manchester United.

The Reds will end their season with a trip to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, after having gone to Chelsea and hosted Arsenal in the preceding weeks.

