Conor Gallagher: Everton in transfer talks with Chelsea over deal to sign midfielder

Everton are in talks with Chelsea over a deal for Conor Gallagher.

Sky Sports News has been told Everton have indicated a willingness to pay £40m plus £5m in add-ons to sign the England midfielder permanently.

At this point, everything is on the table for Gallagher - a loan, a permanent switch or staying at Chelsea, but a move away is more likely if the Blues complete a deal for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace also admire Gallagher, but Chelsea are not keen on loaning him to a club fighting for a similar league position.

If the 22-year-old is loaned out, it is more likely to be to a team in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Gallagher has made 18 appearances in the top flight this season, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.