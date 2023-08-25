Ex-Chelsea defender Ryan Bertrand emerges as Manchester United target after Luke Shaw injury - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have placed Ryan Bertrand on their shortlist of candidates to deputise for the injured Luke Shaw.

Tottenham have seen their hopes of offloading Sergio Reguilon collapse after Arsenal agreed the loan departure of Kieran Tierney to Real Sociedad.

Novak Djokovic has taken some time out ahead of the US Open to hang out with another sporting great, Lionel Messi.

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal and Monaco have agreed a €40m (£34.3m) transfer for striker Folarin Balogun to move to the principality.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Football coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst has been working with Arsenal academy product Folarin Balogun and believes he is one of the most exciting number nines in world football

THE SUN

Southend's non-league clash with Eastleigh was delayed on Friday after furious Shrimpers hurled tennis balls onto the pitch as they protested their ownership following this week's 10-point deduction.

Alexis Sanchez has reportedly completed a stunning return to former club Inter Milan.

EVENING STANDARD

Cristian Romero insists Ange Postecoglou is perfect for Tottenham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ron Walker is joined by Peter Smith on 'The Question' to discuss whether Ange Postecoglou's attacking style will bring success to Tottenham

DAILY MAIL

Ivan Toney has signed a deal to join renowned sports management firm CAA Stellar in a clear indication of his intention to leave Brentford.

Burnley have had an offer around £17m rejected by PSV Eindhoven for Belgium winger Johan Bakayoko.

DAILY MIRROR

Referees chiefs have defended their use of VAR after controversial comments from former official Mike Dean.

Arsenal might not be totally finished on the transfer front following their £200m summer outlay if Mikel Arteta's hint is anything to go by.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists that there's 'nothing going on' with the potential transfer of Gabriel Magalhaes

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool have admitted failings in their academy system after being subjected to a formal complaint by the parents of a teenager who had been on their books.

The Association of Football Agents (AFA) has demanded that the English Football Association (FA) grant them more time to respond to a consultation on new FIFA agent regulations.

The U.S. women's national team (USWNT) have been knocked off the top spot of FIFA's world rankings for the first time since March 2017.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Emma Raducanu stands at No 6 in the new Forbes list of the world's highest-paid tennis players, with estimated annual earnings of $15.3m (£12.2m).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the most memorable moments for British players at the US Open, including titles for Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu. Watch this year's tournament live on Sky Sports from August 28.

England's catalogue of injury concerns has lengthened after it emerged that Kyle Sinckler was ruled out of the World Cup warm-up match against Fiji due to a pectoral injury.

DAILY STAR

Inter Miami fans have been left concerned by news Lionel Messi may start the new MLS campaign on the bench.

Manchester United are reportedly ramping up their interest in Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat as the transfer window draws to a close.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Italy's Gianluca Di Marzio told Sky Sports that Fiorentina are willing to sell Sofyan Amrabat but haven't received a bid from Manchester Utd

THE TIMES

British Athletics chiefs have selected Victoria Ohuruogu for the women's 4x400m relay at the World Championships despite knowing an anti-doping investigation could later lead to the team's disqualification.

DAILY RECORD

Ianis Hagi could be closing in on a move to Maccabi Tel Aviv as the winger reportedly gets set to leave Rangers.

Former Rangers boss Gio van Bronckhorst has revealed he was "not happy" that Calvin Bassey was sold during his time as manager.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ange Postecoglou is ready to offer Jota an escape route from Saudi Arabia via north London, reports suggest.

Who will be on the move this summer ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.