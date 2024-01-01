Transfer news: Winter transfer window 2024 | Premier League ins and outs

Keep up to date with all the latest news across the whole of the transfer window with the Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' website and app, and on Sky Sports News
Monday 1 January 2024 17:22, UK
The transfer window is open. Find out who has been on the move across the Premier League this winter...
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2024 winter transfer window.
Fees include potential add-ons.
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
Jeremy Sarmiento - recalled from West Brom loan spell
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
Donny van de Beek - Eintracht Frankfurt, loan
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
Hugo Lloris - Los Angeles FC, free
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None