Transfer news: Winter transfer window 2024 | Premier League ins and outs

The transfer window is open. Find out who has been on the move across the Premier League this winter...

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2024 winter transfer window.

Fees include potential add-ons.

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

Jeremy Sarmiento - recalled from West Brom loan spell

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

Donny van de Beek - Eintracht Frankfurt, loan

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

Hugo Lloris - Los Angeles FC, free

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None