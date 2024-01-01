 Skip to content
Transfer

Transfer news: Winter transfer window 2024 | Premier League ins and outs

Keep up to date with all the latest news across the whole of the transfer window with the Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' website and app, and on Sky Sports News

Monday 1 January 2024 17:22, UK

Done Deals 2022

The transfer window is open. Find out who has been on the move across the Premier League this winter...

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2024 winter transfer window.

Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.

Fees include potential add-ons.

Arsenal

In

Trending

None

Out

Also See:

None

Aston Villa

In

None

Out

None

Bournemouth

In

None

Out

None

Brentford

In

None

Out

None

Brighton

In

Jeremy Sarmiento - recalled from West Brom loan spell

Out

None

Burnley

In

None

Out

None

Chelsea

In

None

Out

None

Crystal Palace

In

None

Out

None

Everton

In

None

Out

None

Fulham

In

None

Out

None

Liverpool

In

None

Out

None

Luton

In

None

Out

None

Manchester City

In

None

Out

None

Manchester United

In

None

Out

Donny van de Beek - Eintracht Frankfurt, loan

Newcastle

In

None

Out

None

Nottingham Forest

In

None

Out

None

Sheffield United

In

None

Out

None

Tottenham

In

None

Out

Hugo Lloris - Los Angeles FC, free

West Ham

In

None

Out

None

Wolves

In

None

Out

None

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.
Transfer

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, World Darts Championship and more