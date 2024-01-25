Claudio Echeverri: Manchester City sign Argentina U17 star and loan him back to River Plate

Man City complete signing of Claudio Echeverri; Argentina U17 captain loaned back to River Plate and will move to Etihad Stadium in 2025; the window closes on Thursday February 1 at 11pm in England, follow Deadline Day live on Sky Sports News throughout the day
Thursday 25 January 2024 12:10, UK
Manchester City have announced the signing of Claudio Echeverri from River Plate.
The attacking midfielder joins City on a four-and-a-half-year contract for a fee of around £12.5m plus add-ons.
The deal will see Echeverri rejoin River Plate on loan for the rest of the calendar year.
The Argentinian transfer window opened on Wednesday and City wasted no time in completing the signing.
Echeverri is the Argentina U17 captain and has scored 13 goals in 23 games for his country. The 18-year-old has six first-team appearances and an assist for River Plate.
Echeverri follows in the footsteps of 2022 World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, who moved to City from River in 2022 and becomes the latest in a long line of Argentinians to join the Club.
Everyone at Manchester City is looking forward to welcoming Claudio to the Club and we wish him the best of luck in his remaining time with River.
