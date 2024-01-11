Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund re-sign Man Utd winger on loan until end of season

Borussia Dortmund have re-signed Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on loan until the end of the season.

Sancho returns to the Bundesliga club two-and-a-half years after joining United in a £73m deal but has not played for the club since August 2023 following a public falling out with boss Erik ten Hag.

United had been open to offers for the 23-year-old with no resolution to the stand-off in sight, and he has now completed a temporary move back to Germany.

"When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like coming home," he told the Dortmund official website. "I know the club inside and out, I've always been very close with the fans here, and I've never lost contact with those in charge.

"I can't wait to see my team-mates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Dortmund will contribute around €3.5m (£3m) during his spell in Germany, plus a potential €4m (£3.4m) in add-ons based on their progression in the Champions League, Bundesliga success and appearances.

"He's excited to play and get back to his best," his representatives told Sky Sports News.

Sancho's contract at Old Trafford is up in 2026, with United holding the option to extend for a further year. There is no option to buy as part of the deal.

Before moving to United, Sancho scored 50 goals and registered 64 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund. That tally included 16 goals and 20 assists in the year before he moved to the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nubaid Haroon outlines possible reasons why Jadon Sancho hasn't delivered at Manchester United compared to his time in Germany at Borussia Dortmund

Follow the January transfer window

The winter transfer window is now open and will close at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Thursday 1 February, 2024.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, while you can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News, including daily transfer shows, and listen to our Transfer Talk podcast.