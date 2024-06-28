Manchester United continue positive talks with Erik ten Hag over contract extension

Positive talks between Manchester United and Erik ten Hag over a contract extension have continued to progress well this week.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that the priority for the club was to reach an agreement with the Dutchman on fresh terms ahead of any changes to the coaching staff.

Any alterations to Ten Hag's coaching staff are still being discussed, with moves for Ruud van Nistelrooy - the former United striker - and current Go Ahead Eagles head coach Rene Hake reportedly having reached an advanced stage.

Ten Hag's future as United boss had been in doubt but the club decided to keep the 54-year-old and are now prepared to back him at Old Trafford.

Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna and Gareth Southgate were all linked with taking over at United before the club opted to keep Ten Hag, who recently revealed on Dutch TV that he discovered the news while away with his family on holiday.

Ten Hag led United to a disappointing eighth-placed finish in the 2023/24 campaign, their worst in the Premier League era, but beat rivals Manchester City to lift the FA Cup - his second trophy in as many years.

The former Ajax boss had to contend with an injury-ravaged squad throughout the season but managed to salvage Europa League qualification with the victory over City at Wembley.

A post-season review concluded that Ten Hag deserves a chance to show what more he is capable of within the new sporting structure implemented following Ratcliffe's INEOS taking charge of football operations.

Transfer news: Zirkzee, Ugarte, Branthwaite latest

With Ten Hag's contract situation making progress, United continue to hold positive talks with Joshua Zirkzee's representatives.

There is cautious optimism that a deal can be done for the Bologna striker, but Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus are also interested.

Negotiations are also continuing with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of central midfielder Manuel Ugarte. However, United have a price in mind for Ugarte and other targets in this position should a move not materialise.

There is tentative interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia in Casemiro - and his future will have an impact on what United do in this particular area of the market.

In terms of defensive targets, there is no indication yet that Everton are willing to bring down their valuation of Jarrad Branthwaite.

United have other targets in this position too including Lille's Leny Yoro and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.

Manchester United will start their 2024/25 Premier League season with a home fixture against Fulham, live on Sky Sports, and face Liverpool in the opening month of the season.

The opening game of the new campaign will be played on Friday August 16, with kick-off at 8pm.

United then travel to Brighton before their first big derby of the season at home to Liverpool with the game currently scheduled for Saturday August 31.

The reverse fixture will be played at the start of 2025 with a trip to Anfield on January 4.

Fans will have to wait until December for the first Manchester derby of the season, away at Manchester City on December 14. The reverse fixture at Old Trafford will be played on April 5.

Boxing Day will see Man Utd travel to Wolves, and they will finish the 2024/25 campaign at home to Aston Villa on May 25.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.