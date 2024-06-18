Man Utd: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Manchester United will start their 2024/25 Premier League season with a home fixture against Fulham, live on Sky Sports, and face Liverpool in the opening month of the season.

The opening game of the new campaign will be played on Friday August 16, with kick-off at 8pm.

United then travel to Brighton before their first big derby of the season at home to Liverpool with the game currently scheduled for Saturday August 31.

The reverse fixture will be played at the start of 2025 with a trip to Anfield on January 4.

Fans will have to wait until December for the first Manchester derby of the season, away at Manchester City on December 14. The reverse fixture at Old Trafford will be played on April 5.

Boxing Day will see Man Utd travel to Wolves, and they will finish the 2024/25 campaign at home to Aston Villa on May 25.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

16: Fulham (h) - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

24: Brighton (a)

31: Liverpool (h)

September

14: Southampton (a)

21: Crystal Palace (a)

28: Tottenham (h)

October

5: Aston Villa (a)

19: Brentford (h)

26: West Ham (a)

November

2: Chelsea (h)

9: Leicester (h)

23: Ipswich (a)

30: Everton (h)

December

3: Arsenal (a)

7: Nottingham Forest (h)

14: Man City (a)

21: Bournemouth (h)

26: Wolves (a)

29: Newcastle (h)

January

4: Liverpool (a)

15: Southampton (h)

18: Brighton (h)

25: Fulham (a)

February

1: Crystal Palace (h)

15: Tottenham (a)

22: Everton (a)

26: Ipswich (h)

March

8: Arsenal (h)

15: Leicester (a)

April

1: Nottingham Forest (a)

5: Man City (h)

12: Newcastle (a)

19: Wolves (h)

26: Bournemouth (a)

May

3: Brentford (a)

10: West Ham (h)

18: Chelsea (a)

25: Aston Villa (h)

2024/25 Europa League dates

Matchday 1: 25/26 September 2024

Matchday 2: 3 October 2024

Matchday 3: 24 October 2024

Matchday 4: 7 November 2024

Matchday 5: 28 November 2024

Matchday 6: 12 December 2024

Matchday 7: 23 January 2025

Matchday 8: 30 January 2025

Knockout round play-offs: 13 & 20 February 2025

Round of 16 first leg: 6 March 2025

Round of 16 second leg: 13 March 2025

Quarter-finals first leg: 10 April 2025

Quarter-finals second leg: 17 April 2025

Semi-finals first leg: 1 May 2025

Semi-finals second leg: May 2025

Final: 21 May 2025

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on the weekend on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 17.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

