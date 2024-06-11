Erik ten Hag to stay as Manchester United manager and is in talks to extend contract

Erik ten Hag will stay on as Manchester United manager.

United and Ten Hag are said to be aligned after the club's end-of-season review, a process which lasted longer than two weeks and saw other managers sounded out for the role.

However, it is understood the conclusion from the review was that Ten Hag should remain in charge and negotiations have begun over a new contract for the manager.

Ten Hag's current contract ends at the end of next season, with the club having the option of extending it by a further 12 months.

United finished a disappointing eighth, their worst finish in the Premier League era, but beat rivals Manchester City to lift the FA Cup - Ten Hag's second trophy in as many years.

Ten Hag had to contend with an injury ravaged squad throughout the season but managed to salvage Europa League qualification with the victory over City at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna and Gareth Southgate were all linked with taking over at Old Trafford but the club have now committed to Ten Hag.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS has taken control of the club's footballing operations since becoming a minority shareholder in February and has overseen major staff changes.

Jason Wilcox has begun work as technical director while Omar Berrada will start as the new chief executive this summer, but Ten Hag will continue in his role with a year left on his contract.

'Man Utd spoke to other managers - but Ten Hag could now receive new deal'

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

"Remember, he did maintain through all of his talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he believed he would be the man to lead Manchester United forward, that he was under contract until next summer at least and he had no reason to believe he wasn't going to be the manager.

"Manchester United have been conducting their post-season review after that FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

"After that review of the last season and first-team operations, the club and Erik ten Hag held constructive discussions about what happened over the past season and what could happen in the future.

"Manchester United considered all eventualities. They did speak to other managers and representatives of other managers - Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino. But the conclusion after that review and all of those talks was that Ten Hag would remain as manager.

"The club and Ten Hag are believed to be aligned and have now entered negotiations over a contract extension. This is really significant. He's got one year left on his contract."