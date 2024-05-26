Premier League 2024/25 season start date, schedule, fixture release, international breaks and final day

Already looking forward to the 2024/25 Premier League season?

The fresh term will kick off just 90 days after the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign, with new teams, kits and players, as well as rivalries restored.

From the big fixture announcement to international breaks, here's all you need to know.

When does the 2024/25 Premier League season start?

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on the weekend on August 17/18.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Premier League has said that, in a bid to address the "congested schedule across Christmas and New Year," more rest time will be given to sides over three of the festive match rounds, with no club playing within 60 hours of another match.

Unlike in 2023 when Wolves hosted Chelsea on Christmas Eve, there will be no fixture on December 24 2024.

When does the Premier League season end?

The final round of games will be played on Sunday, May 25, 2025. All matches will kick off at the same time.

When are the 2024/25 Premier League fixtures released?

The Premier League fixtures - all 380 of them - will be released at 9am on Tuesday June 18.

Last year, Sky Sports confirmed its opening weekend picks for live coverage at the same time.

Dates and kick-off times for all Premier League fixtures are subject to change.

Which teams are new to top flight for 2024/25?

Image: Ipswich are back in the Premier League

Leicester City sealed promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship at the first time of asking.

Kieran McKenna guided Ipswich Town back to the top flight after 22 years away.

The line-up for the 2024/25 season was be completed after the Championship play-off final, won by Southampton.

Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton - all three promoted sides in 2022/23 - were relegated straight back to the second tier.

When does the summer transfer window open and close?

The 2024 summer transfer window in Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

Is there a winter break this season?

The mid-season break has also been removed from the calendar to allow a mid-August start date for the Premier League.

Image: After Euro 2024, England will head into Nations League and 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns

According to the FIFA men's international match calendar, international breaks are scheduled for September 1-9, October 6-14 and November 10-18, 2024 for England's fresh Nations League campaign.

Another international break takes place from March 23-31, 2025 as 2026 World Cup qualifying begins.

Live Premier League on Sky Sports in 2024/25

Sky Sports will show 128 games exclusively live in the 2024/25 season - and a brand new agreement between Sky Sports and the Premier League means even more live matches from 2025/26.

From 2025, Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season after finalising a new four-year agreement.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW

Sky Sports+ - more sport, launching in August!

Sky Sports+ will give more choice to sports fans via live streams and a new dedicated channel, at no extra cost.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be transformational in the amount of choice sports fans will have access to via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.

With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, both tennis Tours and men's Super League, Sky Sports customers can enjoy more than 50% more live sport this year.