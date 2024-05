Premier League pre-season friendlies, fixtures, results 2024: Summer tours, training in USA, Asia, Australia and more

Premier League clubs are already making plans for the 2024/25 season by arranging pre-season friendlies across the globe.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool will renew rivalries in the USA this summer, while Newcastle and Tottenham meet in Australia just days after the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Keep track below of all the friendly fixtures and results. This page will be updated as more clubs announce pre-season dates and confirm kick-off times.

Which Premier League sides are going to the USA in summer 2024?

Several Premier League heavyweights are heading to the States.

Arsenal will play Manchester United and Liverpool in Los Angeles and Philadelphia respectively in July, while Chelsea will take on Manchester City in Columbus and have also lined up friendlies against Wrexham and Real Madrid.

Image: Wrexham have just been promoted to League One

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Wolves and West Ham are also heading to the US for warm-up games.

Premier League pre-season friendlies - confirmed dates so far

Arsenal

July 27: Arsenal vs Man Utd - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

July 31: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, kick-off 7pm local time (12.30am August 1 UK time)

Aston Villa

July 17: Walsall - Bescot Stadium, kick-off 7.30pm

July 27: Aston Villa vs Columbus Crew - Lower.com Field, Ohio, kick-off 8pm local time

July 31: Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig - Red Bull Arena, New Jersey, kick-off 8pm local time

August 3: Aston Villa vs Club America - Soldier Field, Chicago, kick-off 4.30pm local time

August 10: Aston Villa vs Borussia Dortmund - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, kick-off 5pm local time

Chelsea

July 24: Chelsea vs Wrexham - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

July 27: Chelsea vs Celtic - Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana

July 31: Chelsea vs Club America - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

August 3: Chelsea vs Man City - Ohio Stadium, Columbus

August 6: Chelsea vs Real Madrid - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Crystal Palace

July 31: Crystal Palace vs Wolves - Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Maryland, kick-off 8pm local time (1am August 1 UK time)

August 3: Crystal Palace vs West Ham - Raymond James Stadium, Florida, kick-off 7pm local time (midnight August 4 UK time)

Liverpool

July 27: Liverpool vs Real Betis - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, kick-off 12.30am UK time

July 31: Liverpool vs Arsenal - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, kick-off 7pm local time (12.30am August 1 UK time)

August 3: Liverpool vs Man Utd - Brice Stadium, South Carolina, kick-off 12.45am August 4 UK time

Man City

July 23: Man City vs Celtic - Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

July 27: Man City vs AC Milan - Yankee Stadium, New York

July 30: Man City vs Barcelona - Camping World Stadium, Orlando

August 3: Man City vs Chelsea - Ohio Stadium, Columbus

Man Utd

July 15: Man Utd vs Rosenborg - Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim, kick-off 6pm local time

July 20: Man Utd vs Rangers - Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh - kick-off 4pm

July 27: Man Utd vs Arsenal - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

July 31: Man Utd vs Real Betis - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

August 3: Man Utd vs Liverpool - Brice Stadium, South Carolina, kick-off 12.45am August 4 UK time

Newcastle United

May 22: Newcastle vs Tottenham - MCG, Melbourne, kick-off 7.45pm local time

July 31: Newcastle vs Urawa Red Diamonds - Saitama Stadium, Saitama, kick-off 7.30pm local time

August 3: Newcastle vs Yokohama F. Marinos - National Stadium, Tokyo, kick-off 7pm local time

Tottenham Hotspur

May 22: Tottenham vs Newcastle - MCG, Melbourne, kick-off 7.45pm local time

July 27: Tottenham vs Vissel Kobe - National Stadium, Tokyo

West Ham United

July 27: West Ham vs Wolves - EverBank Stadium, Florida, kick-off 7pm local time

August 3: West Ham vs Crystal Palace - Raymond James Stadium, Florida, kick-off 7pm local time (midnight August 4 UK time)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

July 27: Wolves vs West Ham - EverBank Stadium, Florida, kick-off 7pm local time

July 31: Wolves vs Crystal Palace - Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Maryland, kick-off 8pm local time (1am August 1 UK time)