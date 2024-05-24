Newcastle United thrashed 8-0 by A-League All Stars in Melbourne as post-season tour ends on low note

Newcastle United's post-season tour of Australia ended with a 8-0 defeat to an A-League All Stars side.

The Magpies finished their Premier League campaign on Sunday but flew immediately out to Melbourne where they faced Tottenham at the MCG on Wednesday before taking on the A-League All Star side.

The trip to Australia has been described as "madness" and "crazy" by former striker Alan Shearer.

Despite flying the first-team out to Australia, Newcastle named an inexperienced side against the All Stars.

Newcastle starting XI Gillespie, Ashby, Murphy, Thompson, Charlton, White, Turner-Cooke, Hernes, Kuol, Diallo, Parkinson

Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Emil Krafth, Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak had all left Australia, but the likes of Callum Wilson, Dan Burn and Matt Ritchie were available but not selected in the squad.

Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall were unused substitutes.

Mathew Leckie, Nicolas Milanovic, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Jake Hollman were among the scorers for the All Stars in a one-sided encounter.

Eddie Howe's squad are now set to fly back to the UK.