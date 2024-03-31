Live football on Sky Sports today and this week - plus more fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

A blockbuster Easter Sunday in the Premier League is topped by Manchester City's crucial clash with title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad; kick-off 4.30pm.

Sunday March 31

Livingston vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Liverpool vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Augsburg vs Koln - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Manchester City vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Stuttgart vs Heidenheim - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Bochum vs Darmstadt - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm

Arsenal vs Bristol City - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm

Monday April 2

Leicester vs Norwich - Championship, 12.30pm

Stoke vs Huddersfield - Championship, 3pm

Ipswich vs Southampton - Championship, 5.30pm

Leeds vs Hull - Championship, 8pm

Friday April 5

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Saturday April 6

Brighton vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 7

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Manchester United vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 3.30pm

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 6pm

Friday April 12

Augsburg vs Union Berlin - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Plymouth vs Leicester - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 13

Leeds vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Bournemouth vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 14

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Darmstadt vs Freiburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 15

Chelsea vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday April 16

Southampton vs Preston - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday April 17

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - WSL, kick-off 7pm

Friday April 19

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Saturday April 20

Leicester vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

QPR vs Preston - Championship, kick-off 5.15pm

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Wolves vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

Sunday April 21

Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Everton vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm

Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Fulham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Freiburg vs Mainz - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm

Monday April 22

Middlesbrough vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday April 23

Leicester vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday April 24

Everton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Thursday April 25

Brighton vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 8pm**

Saturday April 27

Everton vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm***

Sunday April 28

Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm****

Nottingham Forest vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm*****

Bristol City vs Man City - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm

Tuesday April 30

Coventry vs Ipswich - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday May 1

Liverpool vs Chelsea - WSL, kick-off 7pm

Friday May 3

League One play-off semi-final A first leg (6th vs 3rd), kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 4

League One play-off semi-final B first leg (5th vs 4th), kick-off 7.45pm

Monday May 6

League Two play-off semi-final A first leg (7th vs 4th), kick-off 3pm

League Two play-off semi-final B first leg (6th vs 5th), kick-off 5.30pm

Tuesday May 7

League One play-off semi-final A second leg (3rd vs 6th), kick-off 8pm

Wednesday May 8

League One play-off semi-final B second leg (4th vs 5th), kick-off 8pm

Thursday May 9

League Two play-off semi-final A second leg (4th vs 7th), kick-off 8pm

Friday May 10

League Two play-off semi-final B second leg (5th vs 6th), kick-off 8pm

Sunday May 12

Championship play-off semi-final A first leg (6th vs 3rd), kick-off 12.30pm

Monday May 13

Championship play-off semi-final B first leg (5th vs 4th), kick-off 8pm

Thursday May 16

Championship play-off semi-final A second leg (3rd vs 6th), kick-off 8pm

Friday May 17

Championship play-off semi-final B second leg (4th vs 5th), kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 18

League One play-off final, kick-off TBC

Sunday May 19

League Two play-off final, kick-off TBC

Sunday May 26

Championship play-off final, kick-off TBC

*This fixture is set to be moved due to Aston Villa's involvement in the UEFA Conference League

**This fixture will move to Wednesday April 24, kick-off 8pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

***This fixture will move to Sunday April 28, kick-off 4.30pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

****This fixture will move to Saturday April 27, kick-off 12.30pm, should Arsenal be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

*****This fixture will move to Saturday April 27, kick-off 5.30pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

