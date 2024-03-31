Live football on Sky Sports today and this week - plus more fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

All the live football on Sky Sports, including key clashes in the Championship, WSL and the Premier League.
Sunday 31 March 2024 10:16, UK
A blockbuster Easter Sunday in the Premier League is topped by Manchester City's crucial clash with title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad; kick-off 4.30pm.
Title challengers Liverpool are also in action against Brighton on Easter Sunday - kick-off 2pm - to complete a Super Sunday title race double-header.
There will also be a special guest at Anfield as part of Sky Sports' coverage with Liverpool and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold involved in the build-up to the Reds' fixture against the Seagulls.
The 25-year-old has missed Liverpool's last nine games through injury but could hopefully provide an update to fans on a potential return.
Before the two crunch Premier League games, there is a huge game in the Scottish Premiership title race as Celtic go to Livingston; kick-off 12pm.
Check out the full football fixture list and catch up with all the goals so far in 2023/24 with our free highlights.
Sunday March 31
Livingston vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Liverpool vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Augsburg vs Koln - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Manchester City vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Stuttgart vs Heidenheim - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Bochum vs Darmstadt - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm
Arsenal vs Bristol City - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm
Monday April 2
Leicester vs Norwich - Championship, 12.30pm
Stoke vs Huddersfield - Championship, 3pm
Ipswich vs Southampton - Championship, 5.30pm
Leeds vs Hull - Championship, 8pm
Friday April 5
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Saturday April 6
Brighton vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 7
Hoffenheim vs Augsburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Manchester United vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 3.30pm
Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 6pm
Friday April 12
Augsburg vs Union Berlin - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Plymouth vs Leicester - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday April 13
Leeds vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Bournemouth vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 14
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Darmstadt vs Freiburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Arsenal vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday April 15
Chelsea vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday April 16
Southampton vs Preston - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday April 17
Chelsea vs Aston Villa - WSL, kick-off 7pm
Friday April 19
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Saturday April 20
Leicester vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
QPR vs Preston - Championship, kick-off 5.15pm
Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Wolves vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm
Sunday April 21
Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Everton vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm
Werder Bremen vs Stuttgart - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Fulham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Freiburg vs Mainz - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm
Monday April 22
Middlesbrough vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday April 23
Leicester vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday April 24
Everton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Thursday April 25
Brighton vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 8pm**
Saturday April 27
Everton vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm***
Sunday April 28
Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm****
Nottingham Forest vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm*****
Bristol City vs Man City - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm
Tuesday April 30
Coventry vs Ipswich - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday May 1
Liverpool vs Chelsea - WSL, kick-off 7pm
Friday May 3
League One play-off semi-final A first leg (6th vs 3rd), kick-off 8pm
Saturday May 4
League One play-off semi-final B first leg (5th vs 4th), kick-off 7.45pm
Monday May 6
League Two play-off semi-final A first leg (7th vs 4th), kick-off 3pm
League Two play-off semi-final B first leg (6th vs 5th), kick-off 5.30pm
Tuesday May 7
League One play-off semi-final A second leg (3rd vs 6th), kick-off 8pm
Wednesday May 8
League One play-off semi-final B second leg (4th vs 5th), kick-off 8pm
Thursday May 9
League Two play-off semi-final A second leg (4th vs 7th), kick-off 8pm
Friday May 10
League Two play-off semi-final B second leg (5th vs 6th), kick-off 8pm
Sunday May 12
Championship play-off semi-final A first leg (6th vs 3rd), kick-off 12.30pm
Monday May 13
Championship play-off semi-final B first leg (5th vs 4th), kick-off 8pm
Thursday May 16
Championship play-off semi-final A second leg (3rd vs 6th), kick-off 8pm
Friday May 17
Championship play-off semi-final B second leg (4th vs 5th), kick-off 8pm
Saturday May 18
League One play-off final, kick-off TBC
Sunday May 19
League Two play-off final, kick-off TBC
Sunday May 26
Championship play-off final, kick-off TBC
*This fixture is set to be moved due to Aston Villa's involvement in the UEFA Conference League
**This fixture will move to Wednesday April 24, kick-off 8pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30
***This fixture will move to Sunday April 28, kick-off 4.30pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30
****This fixture will move to Saturday April 27, kick-off 12.30pm, should Arsenal be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30
*****This fixture will move to Saturday April 27, kick-off 5.30pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30
Throughout the 2023/24 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.
You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
The Premier League drama keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.
Want news of goals as they hit the back of the net? Want to know when your team's free match highlights are available? At one game but want to keep track of all the major incidents elsewhere?
It's simple - just set up goal alerts and other notifications on the Sky Sports Football Score Centre app.
Not added the Score Centre App yet? Download it for iOS devices or Android.