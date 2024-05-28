Gareth Southgate stays committed to England amid Manchester United season review

Gareth Southgate was sounded out about the possibility of becoming Manchester United manager one day – but he had no interest in engaging in any conversation that was not about his job as England manager.

Southgate's sole focus is leading the Three Lions at next month's European Championships in Germany which begins on June 14 and sees England face Serbia two days later.

Although Southgate's England contract runs out in December, no decision will be made on his future until after the tournament with the FA wanting him to stay.

When asked about his future last month, Southgate made it clear that he would not entertain speaking to anyone else while he was in a job.

Southgate labelled the rumours linking him with the Manchester United job as disrespectful in March

Southgate is on good terms with INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford and he worked closely at the FA with incoming United sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Manchester United are currently conducting a season review, which includes a decision on whether to keep Erik ten Hag as manager.

England manager Gareth Southgate is asked whether England can win the Euros and believes his team are more than capable.

Who are among the options to replace Ten Hag?

Sky Sports News' Melissa Reddy:

"Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel, both of whom have been heavily considered in the past. However, as Sky Sports reported last month, a source pointed out there are reservations that no other big club plumped for the German once Bayern Munich announced he was leaving.

"It also hasn't escaped decision-makers that bar Mainz, all of Tuchel's tenures have been only around the two-year mark or under.

Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy explains when any decision on Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United is likely to be decided

"The situation at Chelsea sparked United into action. Pochettino's availability was unexpected and he has long had huge admirers at the club but is also very highly thought of by Brailsford, Sir Jim Ratcliffe - and Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Chelsea's interest in Kieran McKenna also pushed United to act and meet with his representatives, however Sky Sports News understands he is set to sign a long-term contract at Ipswich.

"His strong affinity with and intimate knowledge of United, aligned with his phenomenal work at Ipswich, marked him as an attractive, albeit risky option. It is understood that he would not have chosen Stamford Bridge over Old Trafford if he had offers from both.

Kaveh Solhekol says the FA Cup final win will be considered by Sir Jim Ratcliffe but won't be a deciding factor in the verdict on Ten Hag's future

"Thomas Frank has also appealed to United for his shapeshifting, building an attacking machine in the Championship to a more defensive-minded, effective unit to consolidate Premier League status, his rapport with supporters, the improvement of players like Ivan Toney, David Raya and Ezri Konsa and outperforming budget and expectations. His direct style of football would suit the squad."