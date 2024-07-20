Riccardo Calafiori transfer news: Arsenal close to agreeing deal in principle for Bologna defender

Arsenal move closer to deal for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori reports Sky in Italy; 22-year-old defender starred for Italy at Euro 2024 after impressive season in Serie A; Italian club want £42.1m for centre back
Saturday 20 July 2024 17:45, UK
Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal in principle with Bologna over the signing of defender Riccardo Calafiori.
Bologna have been holding out for €50m (£42.2m) and Sky Italy are reporting discussions continue over a payment structure and clauses.
Personal terms are not expected to be a problem. Calafiori's former club Basel stand to make 50 per cent of Bologna's profit on any deal.
Bologna bought him last summer for €4m (£3.4m).
The 22-year-old defender shone at Euro 2024 despite Italy's early exit in Germany, with his presence sorely missed through suspension in the then-holders' last-16 exit to Switzerland.
Left-back is an area to address, with Oleksandr Zinchenko not having the same impact last term. In addition to Calafiori, David Raya has completed a permanent move but attacking additions cannot be ruled out if Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe move on as expected.
The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time.
The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.