Tottenham transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Tottenham transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window.

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

Tottenham are lining up a shock move for Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann, according to a report in Spain, and could have him for around £40m. (The Sun, January 1)

Tottenham remain interested in 25-year-old Wolves forward Adama Traore (Sky in Italy, January 1).

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is keen on launching a move for out-of-favour Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson (Daily Express, December 30).

Tottenham hope to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who will be able to speak to suitors in January as an impending free agent (Daily Express, December 24); Tottenham have been put on red alert after Kessie told the club he does not wish to extend his contract (Sunday Express, December 18).

Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet in January (Daily Mail, December 22).

Tottenham's managing director Fabio Paratici is casting an eye over Fiorentina's Serbian star Nikola Milenkovic, according to reports (Daily Express, December 17).

Tottenham are reportedly leading the race to sign Napoli hot-shot Lorenzo Insigne (The Sun, December 15).

Fiorentina would prefer to sell Dusan Vlahovic to the Premier League over striking a deal with Juventus in a major boost for Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City, it has emerged (Daily Express, December 6); Tottenham are reportedly preparing a mega January bid for Vlahovic (The Sun, December 1); New Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and director of football Fabio Paratici have reportedly earmarked Vlahovic as the 'ideal heir' to Harry Kane (Daily Express, November 29).

Tottenham are eyeing five young talents from across Europe to bolster Antonio Conte's squad, including Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella (The Sun, December 2).

Juventus have slapped a price tag of around £29.4m on Arsenal and Tottenham target Dejan Kulusevski ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, according to reports (Daily Express, December 30); Arsenal are more likely than Tottenham to sign Juventus winger Kulusevski in January, according to reports (Daily Express, December 1).

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is reportedly open to a Premier League return - but he has ruled out joining Newcastle or his former club Tottenham (Daily Express, November 29).

The latest players linked with a Tottenham exit

Hugo Lloris is open to rejoining Nice when his Tottenham contract expires next summer amid interest from his boyhood club, according to reports (Daily Mail, December 30).

Dele Alli could be on his way out of Tottenham in January after failing to force his way into Antonio Conte's plans, according to reports (The Sun, December 21); Tottenham will be willing to listen to loan offers for playmaker Alli in the January transfer window (Sky Sports, December 13). Tottenham could let Alli leave the club as soon as January and there is likely to be interest in the England midfielder from Newcastle (The Sun, October 30).

Newcastle are targeting four English stars, including Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, as part of their January squad rebuild (Daily Express, December 3).

Confirmed Tottenham signings

No signings

Confirmed Tottenham departures

No departures

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

