Dejan Kulusevski: Tottenham agree deal to sign winger on loan from Juventus with option to buy included

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski on loan.

The Sweden international will travel to London on Sunday to undergo a medical before finalising the deal, which will include an option for Spurs to sign him permanently.

The move for Kulusevski comes after Spurs were beaten to the signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz by Liverpool.

The Colombia international prefers a move to Jurgen Klopp's side and has undergone a medical ahead of his switch to Anfield.

Tottenham also missed out on Wolves forward Adama Traore, who instead re-joined Barcelona on loan.

Kulusevski has made 27 appearances for Juventus in all competitions this season, but only seven of those were starts.

The 21-year-old - who has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract - has scored twice during the current campaign.

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham's managing director of football, oversaw the £37m signing of Kulusevski from Atalanta in January 2020 during his time at Juventus.

Image: Spurs' transfer chief Fabio Paratici (left) signed Kulusevski during his time at Juventus

Spurs are also hoping to sign Rodrigo Bentancur, Kulusevski's Juventus team-mate, before the window closes on Monday night.

The north London side have offered a fee in the region of £25m (€30m) to buy Bentancur, according to Sky in Italy. Aston Villa are also keen on the midfielder.

Lewes forward Ollie Tanner's move to Tottenham is off with the Isthmian Premier League club claiming the player was unable to agree personal terms.

Tottenham agreed a deal with Lewes to sign the teenager earlier this week but the East Sussex side are expecting the player to remain with them.

A Lewes statement read: "Lewes Football Club would like to confirm that whilst the club and a Premier League club agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Ollie Tanner, Ollie and the Premier League club were not ultimately able to agree personal terms and he remains a Lewes FC player.

"Tanner missed today's game against AFC Hornchurch due to an injury sustained midweek and we look forward to welcoming him back to the side as soon as he has recovered."

