Rodrigo Bentancur: Tottenham rivalling Aston Villa for defensive midfielder after Villa have £20.5m bid rejected

Tottenham are rivalling Aston Villa for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur after Villa had a £20.5m bid rejected for the Uruguayan, according to Sky in Italy.

Villa's opening offer was worth around £16.5m, with more than £4m in bonuses, but Juve want around £21m up front to be interested.

Sky in Italy believe the two sides are not too far apart in their negotiations before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

But Tottenham are also now interested in the Uruguayan, although the north London side are looking at a loan deal, which the Serie A side are not keen on.

Sky Sports News understands Juve are holding out for more money, partly because 30 per cent of the fee would go to Bentancur's former club Boca Juniors as part of a sell-on clause in his contract.

Juventus signed Bentancur from Boca Juniors for £8m in July 2017 with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2024.

Image: Juventus want £21m up front to be interested in any sale of Bentancur

Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the 24-year-old would strengthen his midfield options, and specifically offer good competition for Douglas Luiz.

Bentancur has made 26 appearances for Juve in all competitions this season, but has started 13 of their 23 Serie A matches.

Bentancur is not the only Juventus player Tottenham are interested in ahead of the window shutting on Monday.

Spurs are in talks to sign winger Dejan Kulusevski on loan, although no agreement has been reached yet and there is no decision if an option to buy will be included in any deal.

Image: Spurs' transfer chief Fabio Paratici (left) signed Kulusevski during his time at Juventus

The move for the Sweden international comes after Liverpool moved into pole position to sign Porto winger Luis Diaz, who prefers a move to Jurgen Klopp's side rather than Spurs, while Wolves wide man Adam Traore is on the verge of joining Barcelona.

Tottenham have now turned their attentions to the 21-year-old, who was signed at Juve by Tottenham's managing director football Fabio Paratici when he was the Italian side's transfer chief.

Kulusevski joined Juve from Atalanta in a deal worth up to £37m in January 2020 and his contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

The clock is ticking. Who will be on the move before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday January 31?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Tottenham game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Tottenham latest? Bookmark our Tottenham news page, check out Tottenham's fixtures and Tottenham's latest results, watch Tottenham goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Tottenham games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Tottenham as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.

Follow every Aston Villa game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Aston Villa latest? Bookmark our Aston Villa news page, check out Aston Villa's fixtures and Aston Villa's latest results, watch Aston Villa goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Aston Villa games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Aston Villa as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.