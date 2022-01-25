Luis Diaz: Tottenham in talks with Porto and willing to pay up to £46m to sign winger

Tottenham are in talks with Porto to sign Luis Diaz and are willing to pay up to €55m (£46m) for the winger.

Sources in Portugal suggest Spurs are prepared to offer €45m (£37.6m) up front for Diaz, with an additional €10m (£8.4m) in performance-related add-ons.

However, Porto are holding out for a fee of €60m (£50.2m) for the 25-year-old, who has 16 goals and six assists in 28 games for the Portuguese side this season.

Diaz joined Porto from Colombian side Club Junior in the summer of 2019, and has helped them to a Portuguese title and Portuguese Cup triumph in that time.

Diaz also shone at last summer's Copa America, where he helped Colombia to third place and finished as the tournament's joint top-scorer alongside Lionel Messi with four goals.

Antonio Conte has made it clear since joining Spurs in November that he is keen to "rebuild" his squad and the north London side could be set for a busy final week of the January transfer window.

Tottenham are close to completing a deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore, who Conte is believed to see as being able to play either as a right wing-back or further forward.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol reports that Tottenham are close to signing Wolves' Adama Traore for about £20m

Conte is also keen to remodel his midfield, and Sky in Italy are reporting Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat is among the players Tottenham are looking at before the deadline.

Spurs are also interested in AC Milan's Franck Kessie, who is out of contract with the Italian club at the end of the season.

Conte left Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso out of his squad for Sunday's 2-0 loss at Chelsea, with the latter taking to social media to state that he was "100 per cent in good physical condition".

Ndombele has been told he can leave Spurs this month, and Paris Saint-Germain are in talks about taking the France international on loan.

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Tottenham game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Tottenham latest? Bookmark our Tottenham news page, check out Tottenham's fixtures and Tottenham's latest results, watch Tottenham goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Tottenham games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Tottenham as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.