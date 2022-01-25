Luis Diaz: Tottenham in talks with Porto and willing to pay up to £46m to sign winger

Tottenham willing to offer £37.6m up front for Luis Diaz, with an additional £8.4m in performance-related add-ons; however, Porto want £50.2m for the winger; Diaz has scored 16 goals and registered six assists in 28 games for the Portuguese side this season

By Paul Gilmour

Tuesday 25 January 2022 18:22, UK

Porto&#39;s Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring during the Champions League group B soccer match between AC Milan and Porto at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Nov.3 , 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Image: Luis Diaz has been at Porto since the summer of 2019

Tottenham are in talks with Porto to sign Luis Diaz and are willing to pay up to €55m (£46m) for the winger.

Sources in Portugal suggest Spurs are prepared to offer €45m (£37.6m) up front for Diaz, with an additional €10m (£8.4m) in performance-related add-ons.

However, Porto are holding out for a fee of €60m (£50.2m) for the 25-year-old, who has 16 goals and six assists in 28 games for the Portuguese side this season.

Diaz joined Porto from Colombian side Club Junior in the summer of 2019, and has helped them to a Portuguese title and Portuguese Cup triumph in that time.

Diaz also shone at last summer's Copa America, where he helped Colombia to third place and finished as the tournament's joint top-scorer alongside Lionel Messi with four goals.

Antonio Conte has made it clear since joining Spurs in November that he is keen to "rebuild" his squad and the north London side could be set for a busy final week of the January transfer window.

Tottenham are close to completing a deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore, who Conte is believed to see as being able to play either as a right wing-back or further forward.

Conte is also keen to remodel his midfield, and Sky in Italy are reporting Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat is among the players Tottenham are looking at before the deadline.

Spurs are also interested in AC Milan's Franck Kessie, who is out of contract with the Italian club at the end of the season.

Conte left Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso out of his squad for Sunday's 2-0 loss at Chelsea, with the latter taking to social media to state that he was "100 per cent in good physical condition".

Ndombele has been told he can leave Spurs this month, and Paris Saint-Germain are in talks about taking the France international on loan.

