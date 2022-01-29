Arsenal reject another Crystal Palace bid for Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal have rejected another bid from Crystal Palace for striker Eddie Nketiah.

The bid from Palace is their second in this window with the Eagles having also tried to sign the player in the summer.

Nketiah's Arsenal contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign and he is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club ahead of next season.

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have been following the striker and have been monitoring his availability.

Arsenal have been keen to keep Nketiah but their offer of a new contract was rejected by the player.

Speaking earlier this month, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "I've already spoken about Eddie, how I feel about him, the intentions of the club. He's with us and every day he shows me that he wants to stay with us."

Nketiah has not started a Premier League game this season, but scored five goals in five Carabao Cup matches during Arsenal's run to the semi-finals, including the first senior hat-trick of his career in the Gunners' 5-1 quarter-final win against Sunderland.

Image: Manchester United are open to loaning Donny van de Beek, but will not include a buy option in any deal

Crystal Palace meanwhile face competition from Everton and Valencia for the loan signing of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Vieira is hoping to convince Van de Beek that joining Palace is a good move for him with guaranteed first-team football, while the Frenchman also wants more experience in his side for the second half of the season.

Netherlands midfielder Van de Beek has struggled to break into the first team at Old Trafford since a £39m move from Ajax in the summer of 2020.

He has been a largely peripheral figure under both current interim manager Ralf Rangnick and former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite a goalscoring debut for the club, which incidentally came against Palace.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Nick Wright believes Donny van de Beek could flourish under Patrick Vieira.

It is thought Van de Beek felt let down by Solskjaer after he had given him assurances over playing time.

But Van de Beek has also struggled to make an impact under Rangnick, having been restricted to just 380 minutes of action this season without starting a Premier League match. He has just two goals and two assists to his name in 50 United appearances.

