Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal striker's future at club remains unresolved amid stalling contract talks

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is still on course to leave Arsenal, either in January or when his contract expires in the summer, after refusing club's latest contract extension; the 22-year-old has not started a Premier League game since April

Wednesday 22 December 2021 20:44, UK

PA - Eddie Nketiah
Image: Eddie Nketiah's Arsenal contract will expire at the end of the season

Eddie Nketiah's contract situation at Arsenal remains unchanged after he turned down the club's latest offer of an extension.

It means the 22-year-old striker is, as it stands, set to leave the club either in January or in the summer after reiterating his desire for more first-team football.

He is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January, and next month's window would be Arsenal's last chance to get a transfer fee for the player if he does not sign a new deal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Nketiah was named Carabao Cup man of the match after his hat-trick against Sunderland and he hopes for first-team opportunities at the Gunners despite reports that he has turned down a contract offer

Nketiah has not started a Premier League game since April but has scored five goals in three appearances in the Carabao Cup this season - including a hat-trick in Tuesday's 5-1 quarter-final win over Sunderland.

When asked about his future after the Sunderland game, Nketiah said: "I'm just eager to play football. I'm under contract and as long as I play for Arsenal I will give my all."

Also See:

Trending

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken of his desire to see the former England U21 forward remain at the Emirates, but attempts to convince Nketiah to stay have so far been rebuffed.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Christmas is for Football

Get More from Sky Cinema