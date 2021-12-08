Arsenal transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window.

Who have Arsenal been linked with?

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches says he will evaluate any offers that are sent his way and says "maybe" it is Arsenal and AC Milan who are interested in him (Daily Mirror, December 7).

Fiorentina would prefer to sell Dusan Vlahovic to the Premier League over striking a deal with Juventus in a major boost for Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City, it has emerged (Daily Express, December 6).

Arsenal are plotting a £60m move for Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer when it appears they will lose Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer (Daily Mail, December 3).

Reports in Spain claim Isco, a possible transfer target for Arsenal, has refused to warm up while on the subs' bench during Real Madrid's last three games (Sun, December 3).

Arsenal have identified Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as a possible alternative to Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic as hopes of a move for the latter begin to wane (Daily Express, December 3).

Arsenal are more likely than Tottenham to sign Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski in January, according to reports (Daily Express, December 1).

Arsenal have lined up Ianis Stoica, dubbed as 'the next Kylian Mbappe', to replace Alexandre Lacazette (Daily Express, November 30).

The latest players linked with an Arsenal exit

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is pulling the scouts to his games - with French side St Etienne joining the hunt for him (The Sun, November 28).

Alexandre Lacazette admits his agents are already sounding out potential suitors as the clock winds down on his Arsenal career (Daily Mirror, November 28).

Mohamed Elneny's father has played down talk that his son's contract with Arsenal, which expires at the end of the season, was about to be terminated early (Daily Mirror, November 29).

Arsenal could sell club-record buy Nicolas Pepe after England youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka stole his spot (The Sun, November 27)

Gary Neville feels that something is brewing between Mikel Arteta and Aubameyang after the captain started on the bench for their defeat against Everton, suggesting their relationship could turn sour

Confirmed Arsenal signings

Will appear here.

Confirmed Arsenal departures

Will appear here.

