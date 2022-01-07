Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal striker interesting Crystal Palace and at least one more Premier League side

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Eddie Nketiah but they face competition for the Arsenal striker from another Premier League side.

Nketiah's Arsenal contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign and he is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club ahead of next season.

German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are monitoring Nketiah's availability, in addition to at least one Premier League club.

Arsenal want to keep the 22-year-old striker but their offer of a new contract was rejected by the player.

Nketiah has score five goals in six matches in all competitions this season, including a hat-trick in Arsenals 5-1 Carabao Cup win against Sunderland last month.

Maitland-Niles set to finalise Roma loan deal

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles looks set to finalise a loan move to Roma.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sophie Nicolaou from the Highbury Squad Podcast wonders whether Arsenal have a plan to bring in more midfielders as a loan move to Roma is looming for Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Maitland-Niles' personal terms are not expected to be a problem for the Serie A club but any deal would not include an option to buy.

The Arsenal academy graduate, whose contract expires in the summer of 2023, has started just two Premier League games this season but will hope he can kickstart his career under former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho in Italy.

Arsenal to consider offers for Mari and Chambers

Arsenal will also consider offers for defenders Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers in this January transfer window.

The pair, who have not featured in the Premier League since August, have found playing time limited this season and do not appear to be part of Mikel Arteta's long-term plans.

Image: Pablo Mari has made 14 Premier League appearances for Arsenal

Arsenal signed Mari permanently from Flamengo for £8m in August 2020 after taking up an option to buy following his £4m loan move in January 2020.

The Spaniard was Arteta's first signing and has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

Meanwhile, Chambers could be set to end his eight-year spell at the club as he enters the last six months of his deal.

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Arsenal open to selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, The Transfer Show question whether any clubs will be able to afford him

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Arsenal game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Arsenal latest? Bookmark our Arsenal news page, check out Arsenal's fixtures and Arsenal's latest results, watch Arsenal goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Arsenal games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Arsenal in the Premier League

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Arsenal as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.