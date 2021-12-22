Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager says players have to be listened to over Covid-19 concerns

Mikel Arteta insisted players need to be listened to if they are concerned about playing on as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson questioned whether player welfare is taken seriously after the Premier League announced its intention to continue with the scheduled matches over the Christmas period, even though there were 90 confirmed coronavirus cases among players and staff recorded last week - a record since the pandemic began.

Arsenal boss Arteta, speaking ahead of his side's trip to Norwich on Boxing Day, revealed he would have preferred further postponements to fixtures, and shared Henderson's concerns.

"We have to listen to them [the players]," Arteta said. "There are two protagonists in all of this: one are the players and the other the supporters. Without players, we can do nothing.

"So we have to really listen to the players because they're the ones that have to be there (on the pitch during Covid).

"It is easy for us to be there and demand when they're the ones who have to perform and they have to do it. And the same with the fans because this industry wouldn't work without any of those two. So I think we have to listen much more to our players.

"If the players are saying that (no concern for player welfare) then it is genuine because they have never done it like this. They always try to carry on and try to get this league at the highest standards and when they start to say something like that, think we have to really really listen with open ears because we don't want to damage the product and the incredible league that we have."

Arteta was also tight-lipped on the return of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was dropped ahead of this month's Premier League game at home to West Ham after he returned late from a trip abroad and has not been in a squad since.

"We will go game by game and we will decide the squad as we get closer to the game," Arteta added.

"I think we've shown in this club that everybody can make mistakes. It's not about that (apologising)."