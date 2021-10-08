Newcastle United transfer rumours: Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard to replace Steve Bruce at St James' Park?

All the latest Newcastle United transfer news, rumours and gossip now that the £300m takeover of the north east club has officially been completed, with a Saudi-led consortium ending Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of the Magpies.

The Premier League confirmed the takeover in a statement, saying it had received "legally binding assurances" that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United.

The investment group is led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and also comprises of PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

Newcastle's new owners are expected to replace Steve Bruce as head coach, but no decision has yet been made on when this might happen.

In the meantime, all eyes are now turning to just who the Magpies could sign when the January transfer window reopens for business at the start of next year:

Who have Newcastle been linked with?

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard are in the frame to replace Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who says he expects to lose his job (Daily Telegraph, October 8).

Newcastle United will be able to spend well over £200m strengthening their squad in the next three years without breaching Financial Fair Play rules, financial analysts calculate (Daily Mail, October 8).

Newcastle's new owners are aiming to make the club as big as Manchester City and Paris St-Germain (The Times, October 8).

The takeover of Newcastle United by Saudi Arabia's public investment fund is "image management" for the country's ruler Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the human rights group Amnesty International has said (The Times, October 8).

Mike Ashley has revealed he could have taken a higher offer for Newcastle United but feels the £300m Saudi takeover was better for the club (the Sun, October 8).

Will Bruce remain in charge?

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has told Sky Sports News he is fully aware that the new owners could seek a new head coach.

"I'm happy for the club that this has gone through. It's a great night for the fans, I'm delighted for them," Bruce told Sky Sports News.

"I want to continue (as manager) but I have to be realistic. I'm not stupid and aware what could happen with new owners.

"I don't have any plans to speak to Amanda that I'm aware of."

Bruce is due to take charge of his 1,000th match against Spurs a week on Sunday on Sky Sports.

He added: "If I don't make 1,000 games against Spurs - you might say that can only happen to me. It's not cruel, it's just football."