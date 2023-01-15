West Ham make transfer bid worth up to £25m for Lorient and Nigeria striker Terem Moffi

West Ham have made a bid of £20m plus £5m in potential add-ons for Lorient striker Terem Moffi.

Moffi is the second top scorer in Ligue 1 this season, netting 12 times in 18 games so far this term.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international recently scored against Monaco and was on target with a spectacular volley in Lorient's 3-1 defeat away at Marseille on Saturday.

West Ham desperately need goals and points after slipping into the relegation zone following a 1-0 defeat at Wolves on Saturday.

Daniel Podence's second-half winner extended the Hammers' winless Premier League run to seven games as they fell to 18th and a point from safety.

West Ham have not won in the league since October 24 and face second-bottom Everton next Saturday at home.

Discussing his future after the result, manager David Moyes said: "I would never look at myself and say I've got credit in the bank.

"Lots of people are after jobs in this league. I'm not daft, I've had enough games in it to understand. You have to do well to keep your job. We have to try and do better than we're doing at the moment.

He also added: "What we've given West Ham supporters in the last few years, I hope they can give us back.

"We are in a difficult period. If they give us back everything the staff and the players have given the club in the last couple of years then I'm sure that will help us."

West Ham's next outing is a crucial Premier League clash against fellow strugglers Everton on Saturday.

