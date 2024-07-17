Jean-Clair Todibo: West Ham agree loan deal with Nice for defender with £26.8m option to buy

West Ham have agreed a deal with Nice for Jean-Clair Todibo, but it is understood the defender's preference is a move to Juventus.

The deal is a loan with a £26.8m (€32m) option to buy, although there is no agreement between the Hammers and the player yet.

Juventus remain interested in the France international but have yet to agree a deal with Nice, who are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS.

Manchester United, whom INEOS have a minority stake in, had targeted a move for the 24-year-old but a move for Todibo is not possible.

The two clubs agreed not to transfer players between each other to ensure they can both play in the same UEFA competition.

West Ham have now struck a deal for Todibo after they saw a £25.2m bid rejected by Nice earlier this month.

West Ham still keen on signing Wan-Bissaka

Meanwhile, West Ham remain interested in Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Internal discussions are continuing over whether to formalise their interest with a bid. Man Utd are understood to value the player at £15m-plus with Wan-Bissaka in the final year of his contract.

Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters remains a live option - but as yet, there is no agreement between the clubs on a fee. Like Wan-Bissaka, Walker-Peters is also in the final year of his deal.

As well as a right-back, recruiting a forward is a priority in this window for West Ham.

They have looked at a number including Aston Villa's Jhon Duran and Villarreal's Alexander Sorloth.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.