Rangers defender Borna Barisic confirms transfer interest amid exit rumours

Borna Barisic insists he is solely focused on Rangers after revealing a club had made a move to sign the left-back during this transfer window.

The 29-year-old - who is under contract at Ibrox until 2024 - was reportedly wanted by Watford, with other clubs monitoring the Croatian international.

However, Barisic admits his future could be taken out of his own hands were the Scottish Premiership champions to receive a bid that matched their valuation for the defender.

When asked if he'll be at the club after this transfer window, Barisic said: "You never know in football. What if someone came and said 'here's £30m for Borna'? I will not be here, right?

"The only thing that matters is I am fully professional like always. I am fully focused on Rangers and on our next game which is Aberdeen. All the answers, you will have at the start of February.

"The situation is that I am focused on Rangers, like I always said when it's talking about transfers.

"I'm not reading newspapers and things like that, but I heard a lot of wrong information. Not all of them, but a lot of wrong information.

"I said before that I don't want to go into details. I know what this badge is, so you need always to be 100 percent on training, on the pitch. Without that, it's impossible to play here. So I'm really focused on Rangers, that is the only thing that matters now.

"All the answers, one more time, will be here at the start of February."

'Perfect' Souttar excites van Bronckhorst

Image: Hearts defender Souttar has agreed a pre-contract with Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has indicated the club will wait until the summer for the arrival of John Souttar.

The Ibrox club agreed a pre-contract deal with the Hearts defender, with his current side adamant they will not allow the Scotland international to leave in this transfer window unless "a significant and satisfactory offer is made".

Image: Van Bronckhorst will be without several players for the match at Aberdeen

Ahead of the Premiership clash at Aberdeen on Tuesday, where Van Bronckhorst will be without the injured Scott Arfield and Steven Davis, as well as Joe Aribo who is playing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, the Dutchman said: "First, I am happy that John is joining us.

"I think he is a very good defender, a Scottish international player.

"It is very important for us that we keep our Scottish identity. He fits perfect in that role, so I am happy that he will join us for the next season.

"We have to wait on what will happen in this window, but as far as I know we welcome John in the summer."