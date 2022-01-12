Rangers: Jermain Defoe leaves club, Cedric Itten recalled from Greuther Furth

Former England striker Jermain Defoe has left Rangers after making just two appearances this season.

The 39-year-old, who joined the club on loan from Bournemouth in 2019 before making the move permanent, scored 32 goals in 76 matches for Rangers and helped them win the Scottish Premiership title last season.

Defoe extended his stay at Ibrox in the summer and was added to the then Rangers manager Steven Gerrard's coaching setup as a player-coach.

However, following the arrival of Giovanni van Bronckhorst's backroom team, Defoe was backed to play a key role on the pitch with coaches Roy Makaay, former Ajax youth expert Dave Vos, Yori Bosschaart and Arno Phillps joining Rangers.

Sporting director Ross Wilson told the club's official website: "Jermain has made a significant contribution to Rangers over the last number of seasons.

"Even in the 'twilight years' of his career, he has shown the expert movement and finishing ability that took him to the very top in his career. His contribution within the training centre was excellent, as he became a role model for his peers, showing professionalism on a daily basis."

Itten recalled from Bundesliga loan

Meanwhile, Van Bronckhorst has recalled fellow striker Cedric Itten from his loan at German club Greuther Furth.

The Switzerland international left on a season-long loan on deadline day but Rangers are exercising their option to cut that deal short this month.

Itten, who arrived at Ibrox from St Gallen in 2020, scored two goals in 12 games for the newly promoted Bundesliga side.

Another striker, Alfredo Morelos, has been named the Scottish Premiership player of the month for December.

The Colombian has scored six goals since the arrival of new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, and four of those came in the league last month as Rangers won all their games.

Morelos netted the winner against St Mirren in Rangers' final match before the winter shutdown to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the table.

Former Rangers defender Craig Moore believes the champions' hopes of retaining the Scottish Premiership title have improved following van Bronckhorst's arrival at Ibrox.

The Dutchman replaced Steven Gerrard in November and has won every league game, as well as leading the club into the Europa League knockout stages.

"I think sometimes in football timing just works, Steven Gerrard got that opportunity to go down south and Rangers now have the opportunity and they've brought in Giovanni van Bronckhorst," he told Sky Sports News.

"He knows the football club, but more importantly has a decent level of experience with success at Feyenoord as well.

"The changes he's made to the team I think have been really clear. There's a better balance, you won't see both full-backs bombing on at the same time."