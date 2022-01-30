Dan Burn: Newcastle agree fee with Brighton for defender ahead of Deadline Day

Newcastle have agreed a fee of £13m with Brighton for defender Dan Burn.

The defender is set to travel to the North East to undergo a medical. Newcastle had a second bid of £10m plus add-ons for Burn rejected on Saturday.

The Magpies have wanted to sign a left-footed centre-back all window to partner Jamaal Lascelles.

But they have so far failed in their attempts to sign Sven Botman, Diego Carlos and Benoit Badiashile, making Burn a top target in the final days of the window.

The 29-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his Brighton contract. Burn, who joined Brighton from Wigan in 2018, can also play left-back. The Seagulls are extremely unlikely to sign a replacement centre-back this window.

Image: Bruno Guimaraes signs for Newcastle

Newcastle have signed midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon for £40m.

Guimaraes, 24, completed a medical in Brazil on Friday ahead of signing a contract until 2026.

Newcastle agreed a package of £33.3m plus around £6.5m in add-ons with French club Lyon to make the midfielder their third signing this January, following the arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said on Friday that he was 'hopeful' of adding to the squad before the window closes

The Magpies are spreading the payments over the next four years. They will pay Lyon around £3.25m if they stay up this season, with another £3.25m due if they stay up again next season.

There is no relegation release clause in the deal Newcastle have agreed with the player.

Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson had travelled to Brazil to seal the signing of Guimaraes.

The midfielder will play for Brazil on Wednesday and will not be able to travel to the UK to meet his new team-mates and head coach Eddie Howe until Thursday at the earliest.

Arsenal were among a number of clubs interested in signing Guimaraes, who has also been watched closely by Manchester United and PSG.

