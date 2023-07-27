Transfer Talk Podcast: Are Real Madrid winners from Mbappe, PSG mess? Does Romeo Lavia work for Liverpool?

The team are back for another episode of the Transfer Talk podcast!

Pete and Dharms are joined by football writer and podcaster Sam Tighe to discuss the latest from the summer transfer window.

They chat about the Kylian Mbappe saga, including that world-record bid from Saudi side Al Hilal, where it leaves PSG and what it means for that mooted switch to Real Madrid next summer.

They discuss Liverpool's move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and if the young Belgian would represent good business by the Reds.

Finally, the panel talk about Wilfried Zaha's departure from Crystal Palace and what it means for the south London side.

