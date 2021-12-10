Tottenham transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Tottenham transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window.
Who have Tottenham been linked with?
Fiorentina would prefer to sell Dusan Vlahovic to the Premier League over striking a deal with Juventus in a major boost for Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City, it has emerged (Daily Express, December 6); Tottenham are reportedly preparing a mega January bid for Vlahovic (The Sun, December 1); New Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and director of football Fabio Paratici have reportedly earmarked Vlahovic as the 'ideal heir' to Harry Kane (Daily Express, November 29).
Tottenham are eyeing five young talents from across Europe to bolster Antonio Conte's squad, including Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella (The Sun, December 2).
Arsenal are more likely than Tottenham to sign Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski in January, according to reports (Daily Express, December 1).
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is reportedly open to a Premier League return - but he has ruled out joining Newcastle or his former club Tottenham (Daily Express, November 29).
The latest players linked with a Tottenham exit
Newcastle are targeting four English stars, including Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, as part of their January squad rebuild (Daily Express, December 3).
Confirmed Tottenham signings
No signings
Confirmed Tottenham departures
No departures
