Todd Cantwell: Newcastle interested in Norwich midfielder along with another unnamed Premier League club

Newcastle United and one other Premier League club are interested in signing Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell.

Sky Sports News has been told it would require a bid of around £15m-£20m for Norwich to consider selling.

Cantwell's contract is up in the summer, but Norwich have the option to extend for a further year.

The 23-year-old has started two Premier League games under head coach Dean Smith.

Cantwell has made eight appearances for Norwich in the league this season, but failed to register a goal or an assist.

Norwich (20th) and Newcastle (19th) are the two bottom teams in the league after 19 games and will likely be in a relegation fight this season, sitting three and two points from safety respectively.

Will Cantwell leave Norwich?

Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth:

"I've been told today that it would require a bid of around £15m to £20m for Norwich to consider selling Cantwell in this transfer window.

"People will say why would he be worth that much if he's only got six months left on his current deal? Well, Norwich do have a slight advantage in this because they have an option of a further year that they could exercise.

"So, really it would be 18 months on his contract so they could charge that extra few million if they were to sell him in this transfer window."

Newcastle offered Bamba Dieng - one to watch at AFCON

Image: Bamba Dieng will be representing Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations - live on Sky Sports

Newcastle and Italian side Atalanta have been offered the chance to sign Marseille striker Bamba Dieng.

The French club are understood to have an asking price of around €15m.

Dieng, whose Marseille contract runs until 2024, is in the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal play their first match of the tournament - which begins on Sunday when hosts Cameron face Burkina Faso in Group A at 4pm - against Zimbabwe on Monday.

Newcastle's new Saudi-backed owners are due to make Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier their first signing, and have plans to make three further additions this month.

Trippier has arrived in the North East to complete the final steps of his £12m transfer from Atletico.

Atletico hoped Trippier would stay, but the defender made it clear he wanted to return to England.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe worked with Trippier while in charge of Burnley, signing the right-back from Manchester City in January 2012 after an impressive loan spell at Turf Moor.

