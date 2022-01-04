Kieran Trippier: Newcastle agree £12m fee with Atletico Madrid for England right-back

Newcastle United have agreed a fee in the region of £12m, plus add-ons, with Atletico Madrid for Kieran Trippier.

The England international is now set to travel to Tyneside for a medical, with personal terms not thought to be a problem.

Atletico hoped Trippier would stay, but the defender made it clear he wanted to return to England.

The 31-year-old will become the first signing of Newcastle's Saudi-backed regime.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe worked with Trippier while in charge of Burnley, signing the right-back from Manchester City in January 2012 after an impressive loan spell at Turf Moor.

Newcastle's owners hope to recruit at least three more players this month as they look to keep the club in the Premier League.

They are second-bottom in the table having played 19 matches in the league this season, two points from safety.

Analysis: What would Trippier bring to Newcastle?

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

Newcastle set an unwanted record in 2021: the 80 goals they conceded was the most ever recorded in a calendar year by a Premier League team. This season, in their first 19 matches, they have let in 42 - only eight sides have ever let in more at that stage in the Premier League.

That leakiness has proved costly, with Newcastle dropping more points from winning positions than any other side in this campaign.

Throw in the fact that Newcastle have allowed more shots on their goal than any other Premier League team this term and the picture is plain: this is a defence which badly needs reinforcements in January.

Eddie Howe - who has not been able to orchestrate a significant improvement in that department since taking over from Steve Bruce - has turned to a familiar face for help.

Howe coached Trippier for two seasons in the Championship when both were at Burnley 10 years ago. Since then Trippier has gone on to become one of Europe's top right-backs, reaching a Champions League final with Tottenham before winning La Liga last season with Atletico Madrid, where Diego Simeone's coaching has improved his defensive skills.

Trippier's reliability and creativity from crosses and set-pieces have made him a favourite of England boss Gareth Southgate, too, who turned to him at key moments throughout the team's run to the Euro 2020 final last summer before handing him the captain's armband for the World Cup qualifier with Andorra in October.

If Newcastle are able to bring him to St James' Park, Trippier will add leadership, experience and quality to the backline. Newcastle will need strengthening in other areas too but it would be a transfer that would boost their hopes of securing Premier League survival.

