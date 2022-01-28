Matty Cash: Atletico Madrid contact Aston Villa defender's representatives as interest intensifies

Atletico Madrid have made contact with the representatives of Aston Villa defender Matty Cash as their interest in the defender intensifies.

The 24-year-old, who joined Aston Villa from Nottingham Forest for around £15m in the summer of 2020, has been attracting interest after a string of fine performances in the Premier League this season.

A bid in this window has not been ruled out but it is likely Atleti will pursue Cash in the summer.

Cash signed a five-year deal when he joined so still has three and a half years to run on his current deal.

Atletico have been looking for a replacement for Kieran Trippier and see Cash as a key target.

On Thursday, Villa signed defender Calum Chambers from Arsenal. The 27-year-old, who can play in both central defence and at right-back, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Villa Park.

Tottenham are rivalling Aston Villa for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur after Villa had a £20.5m bid rejected for the Uruguayan, according to Sky in Italy.

Villa's opening offer was worth around £16.5m, with more than £4m in bonuses, but Juve want around £21m up front to be interested.

Sky in Italy believe the two sides are not too far apart in their negotiations before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

But Tottenham are also now interested in the Uruguayan, although the north London side are looking at a loan deal, which the Serie A side are not keen on.

Image: Could Aston Villa secure the services of Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur?

Sky Sports News understands Juve are holding out for more money, partly because 30 per cent of the fee would go to Bentancur's former club Boca Juniors as part of a sell-on clause in his contract.

Juventus signed Bentancur from Boca Juniors for £8m in July 2017 with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2024.

