Tyrell Malacia: Feyenoord left-back arrives for Manchester United medical ahead of £13m move

Tyrell Malacia arrived at Carrington on Monday morning for the second part of his Manchester United medical.

A package worth around an initial £13m, with a further £1.7m in add-ons and a potential sell-on clause was agreed with Feyenoord for the 22-year-old earlier this week.

United accelerated their interest in left-back Malacia in an attempt to beat Lyon to a deal and the Dutch club recently confirmed a fee had been agreed.

Malacia fits the profile of player Erik ten Hag wants at Old Trafford and he shares an agency - HCM Sports Management - with Frenkie de Jong; the club's premier target this summer. The same agency also represents Donny van de Beek and Victor Lindelof.

'Malacia can change the way United attack'

Sky Sports News' reporter Anton Toloui:

"This is an interesting one, left-back is where Man United are well stacked. There's not necessarily a most desperate need for them.

"One person I speak to say he's the best left-back in the Eredivisie. Malacia is rapid, quick and loves to get forward. You see lots of flashy recovery tackles which look great but also worries me, when a defender has to go back.

"He puts in so much yardage, he's keen to get involved in the play going forwards which is what Man United fans want to see. I can see why there's interest from United as such a dynamic player can change the way you attack."

Image: Feyenoord and Netherlands defender Tyrell Malacia is undergoing a medical at Manchester United

Analysis: Malacia excellent in both penalty areas

Sky Sports football journalist Sam Blitz:

"Erik Ten Hag was known for his attacking philosophy at Ajax with some slick passing - Malacia fits the bill in these two areas of the pitch.

"Going forwards, the 22-year-old completed more shots and take-ons than any other defender in the Eredivisie last season. To put it more simply, Malacia can beat his opposite man and has experience of producing the end product required.

"The Dutch international is comfortable on the ball too. Only Ajax's Daley Blind touched the ball more times and completed more final third passes than Malacia out of all the Eredivisie defenders. Malacia's six completed through balls is also a divisional high for defenders in the Dutch top flight.

"And all this attacking play is backed up by some solidity at the back. No Eredivisie-based left-back completed more tackles than the 22-year-old last season, while only title-winning Blind managed to take the ball off opponents more times in the middle and attacking third than Malacia - which hints at a pressing mentality from the Dutchman."

Utd hopeful of Ajax deal for Martinez

Image: United are hopeful they can agree a price with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez (left)

Manchester United, meanwhile, continue positive talks with Ajax over the signing of defender Lisandro Martinez.

United are hopeful they can come to an agreement over a price.

It is thought Martinez would be keen on a move to Old Trafford to once again work with Erik ten Hag.

Arsenal are also very interested in Martinez and were expected to bid for him.

Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game as Manchester United manager will be against Brighton at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports, on the opening Super Sunday of the 2022/23 season.

After facing Graham Potter's Seagulls on Sunday August 7, live on Sky Sports, United travel to Brentford in the second round of fixtures before hosting rivals Liverpool in a blockbuster early-season clash on the weekend of August 20.

United's trip to the Etihad Stadium for the first Manchester derby of the season on October 1 kicks off a daunting month which sees Ten Hag's side travel to Everton and Chelsea and host Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham.

The final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup will be against Fulham on the weekend of November 12/13. United then return to action on Boxing Day at Fulham.

2023 will be ushered in by a home match against promoted Bournemouth. Premier League champions Manchester City are next up at Old Trafford on January 14, the return trip to Anfield on March 4, while United conclude their season at home to Fulham on May 28.

