Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea considering bid for Shakhtar Donetsk winger amid Arsenal interest

Chelsea are considering making a bid for Mykhailo Mudryk, even though there is "growing optimism" from Arsenal that they will agree a deal for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger.

Talks are planned with Chelsea and Shakhtar Donetsk this week.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is currently in London and officials from Shakhtar are due in the capital soon.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports News reported that Arsenal will agree a deal for Mudryk. Arsenal and Shakhtar are continuing conversations over the size of the fee and the payment structure.

One source has told Sky Sports News that Arsenal are prepared to pay a fee closer to Shakhtar's £85m valuation. An agreement hasn't been reached yet but Arsenal are working hard to find a compromise.

There is a feeling from sources close to the deal that the clubs will "find a solution", with the 21-year-old wanting the move and personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Sky Sports News also reported last week that Shakhtar regard Mudryk, who has played just eight times for his country, as one of the top five wingers in the world.

Shakhtar believe he is better than Antony at Manchester United, who cost £86m from Ajax in the summer and are using that as their benchmark in negotiations.

Brentford also had a deal to sign Mudryk last summer but his valuation sky-rocketed.

At the start of last season, he was an unknown outside of Ukraine with a transfer value of under £1m. Now he is one of the most coveted young players in Europe. Following an explosive rise, Mudryk looks destined for big things.

The 21-year-old, who showcased his thrilling speed and one-on-one ability in the Champions League group stage earlier this season, has been described by Darijo Srna, Shakhtar Donetsk's director of football, as "the best player in Europe in his position" after Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

There may be a hint of exaggeration to that statement but Srna is not the only one to hold Mudryk in high regard. His list of suitors is a long one and Premier League leaders Arsenal sit at the top of it.

Chelsea are locked in talks with Benfica to sign World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez in January.

With a release clause of €120m, roughly £105m, the Argentina midfielder would become the Premier League's most expensive signing.

But Sky Sports News have been told Chelsea are not prepared to pay his release clause in full and instead want to pay it in instalments. If they can do a deal in instalments, they are prepared to pay more than the £105m release clause to get the deal done as quickly as possible.

Benfica would like Fernandez to stay and to sign a new contract, having only been at the club since the summer.

There has been no progress on this deal in the last 24 hours, despite reports elsewhere the Blues were getting closer overnight on Monday.

Sky Sports News has been told these reports, some of which also claim they will pay the clause in full without instalments, are not correct.

