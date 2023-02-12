Alfred Schreuder appears to be in pole position to become the new manager of Leeds - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's papers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder appears to be in pole position to become the new manager of Leeds United after flying in to watch the team's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The Premier League's referees' chief Howard Webb has summoned all officials to an emergency meeting after two major VAR errors took place in separate matches on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch is among those under consideration for the Southampton vacancy.

DAILY MAIL

Tyson Fury's fight for the undisputed world heavyweight championship against Oleksandr Usyk is heading for Wembley Stadium on April 29.

Neymar reportedly clashed with team-mates before being involved in a heated dressing room row with Paris Saint-Germain chief Luis Campos following Saturday's defeat at title rivals Monaco.

THE SUN

Sam Allardyce has opened the door to a shock Premier League return by saying he would be open to taking the Leeds job.

Former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin was carried off in tears after collapsing with a horror injury as Villarreal took on Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe, who haa been out with a thigh strain, is set to be named in Paris Saint-Germain's matchday squad against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, according to reports.

Marcus Rashford sets up security firm to protect his colleagues' assets after spate of raids on footballers' mansions.

Mykhailo Mudryk appears to have liked an Instagram post mocking his Chelsea team-mate Marc Cucurella.

DAILY MIRROR

The Premier League quietly changed six of the financial charges aimed at Manchester City after they were included in their initial statement by error.

Liverpool are set to be without Thiago Alcantara for the next month as the severity of the Spanish midfielder's hip flexor injury was revealed, while the Reds have also suffered another long-term injury blow.

THE TIMES

Liverpool are ready to fight back after a dismal season by funding Jürgen Klopp to rebuild his squad in the summer and by hiring a new head of research - a key position in the club's recruitment operations.