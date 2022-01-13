Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang option for Juventus after Federico Chiesa blow - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Juventus are ready to make an offer for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after losing Federico Chiesa to a season-ending injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Talk panel discuss whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still has an opportunity to get back in to Mikel Arteta's plans at Arsenal this season

Newcastle United's second offer to Sevilla for defender Diego Carlos, reportedly worth around £21m, has been turned down by the Spanish side.

Borussia Dortmund have made Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen their No 1 target.

Manchester United have offered midfielder Donny van de Beek to both Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle have been told they will have to find £37.5m to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

Image: Tanguy Ndombele's future looks like being away from Tottenham

DAILY MIRROR

Tanguy Ndombele looks set to leave Tottenham in January, with Serie A his most likely destination - Juventus have already been sounded out for a possible loan deal.

Former Chelsea forward Oscar, football's fifth-highest earner, is ready to take a huge pay cut to leave Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port and sign for Barcelona.

Arsenal have told Marseille they do not want to sell William Saliba, the defender who is currently on loan at the Stade Velodrome and has impressed in Ligue 1 this season.

Burnley's offer for Lens midfielder Seko Fofana has been knocked back by the club, according to a report in France.

Aston Villa hope to be able to sign goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who is currently with Sheffield United on loan from AS Roma.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says he is currently enjoying the best spell of his football career

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are set to renew their efforts to sign Antonio Rudiger to a new contract after a previous £140,000-per-week offer was rejected.

Juventus have ruled out a loan move this month for Arsenal target Arthur Melo but would consider a permanent deal.

The Football Association is ready to seek the go-ahead from the Government to make a joint UK and Ireland bid for the 2028 European Championships.

Cardiff City hope to make Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle their next January loan signing after bringing in Cody Drameh from Leeds earlier this week.

Image: Pablo Mari is about to end his nightmare spell with Arsenal and move to Italy

Udinese are closing on a deal to sign out-of-favour Arsenal defender Pablo Mari on loan for the second half of the season.

The Welsh government is ready to give the green light to crowds returning to sporting venues, meaning Six Nations games in Cardiff will be able to take place at a full Principality Stadium.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wayne Rooney's hopes of improving his Derby squad this month are on hold after administrators Quantuma were asked to provide proof of funds by the EFL.

Image: Napoli's Fabian Ruiz is a possible target for Man Utd

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are favourites to sign Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz in the summer, according to reports in Italy.

Arsenal are ready to make a second offer for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, but the Brazilian club are not keen on selling the player before February's Club World Cup.

THE INDEPENDENT

Patrick Vieira has paid tribute to Jean-Philippe Mateta for his attitude despite having had limited first-team chances to impress at Crystal Palace.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are looking to beat fierce rivals Celtic to the signature of ES Setif and Algeria midfielder Ahmed Kendouci.

Celtic could miss out on rumoured midfield target Zinedine Ferhat if they want to wait until the summer, with Trabzonspor showing interest in the Nimes player.