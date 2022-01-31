Arsenal unable to secure a deal for Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas on deadline day - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...
DAILY EXPRESS
Arsenal failed in a deadline day move to sign Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas after being told he was unavailable for less than his £62m release clause.
THE SUN
Erling Haaland has travelled to Monaco to come up with a new transfer plan while his agent Mino Raiola recovers from recent surgery.
Dejan Kulusevski wears the No 44 shirt in homage to former Manchester United midfielder Adnan Januzaj, a player he has idolised since seeing him in action as a teenager. But he will have to ask new Tottenham team-mate Dane Scarlett for that number now his move to London is complete.
Dusan Vlahovic will live in Cristiano Ronaldo's old Turin mansion after completing his move to Juventus.
DAILY MIRROR
Watford had a loan offer for goalkeeper Dean Henderson rejected by Manchester United on deadline day.
Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra will make his boxing debut at a celebrity event in April at the O2.
DAILY STAR
Arsenal had almost completed a deal with Barcelona to sign defender Samuel Umtiti until the player suffered a broken foot in training and was forced to have surgery.
Shamed Africa Cup of Nations referee Janny Sikazwe, who twice prematurely blew up for the end of a match between Tunisia and Mali, has broken his silence on the incident and claims he was suffering from hallucinations and could have died with heatstroke.
- Rangers sign Ramsey on loan
- Lingard staying at Man Utd
- Newcastle's January spending over £90m with Burn deal
Arsenal fans turned on technical director Edu on social media because of their frustration at a lack of incoming transfer business in January.
DAILY MAIL
Justin Langer is reported to have "had a meltdown" after being told he would have to re-apply for his own head coach role by Cricket Australia.