Harry Kane keen on Bayern Munich move and will snub new Tottenham contract - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Harry Kane won't accept any new contract offers from Tottenham and is instead keen on moving to Bayern Munich.

Marcel Sabitzer is set to complete a shock transfer to Borussia Dortmund after Manchester United chose not to make his loan from Bayern Munich permanent.

David De Gea has rejected the chance to replace Andre Onana at Inter Milan.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Enjoy live action from The Open, F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham are close to winning the race to sign Carlos Borges from Manchester City, with their £14m offer set to see off interest from Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt.

DAILY MAIL

Ange Postecoglou confirmed he is planning for the season with Harry Kane up front in his Tottenham team.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool new boy Dominik Szoboszlai has appeared to suggest that Virgil van Dijk will step in as the club's new captain if Jordan Henderson quits Anfield in the coming days.

Gabriel Martinelli is confident Arsenal have the leaders to replace Granit Xhaka.

THE ATHLETIC

Everton have reached a verbal agreement with Arnaut Danjuma over a proposed loan move from Villarreal.

Image: Will Everton lure Arnaut Danjuma back to the Premier League after his loan at Tottenham last season?

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Brighton are progressing with a deal for Brazilian centre-back Igor from Fiorentina in a move worth more than £15m.

EVENING STANDARD

West Ham are in advanced talks to sign wonderkid Carlos Borges from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £14m.

LGBT+ groups have criticised Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after he agreed a deal to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

THE TIMES

Harry Kane will not sign a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur and would be keen to move to Bayern Munich if a deal can be agreed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said his early conversations with Harry Kane have focused on the club and where they can improve ahead of this season.

DAILY RECORD

Maik Nawrocki is the subject of a substantial offer from Celtic and 'will leave Legia Warsaw' as Brendan Rodgers closes in on a defensive target.

Aberdeen are on the brink of completing a move for Israeli international Or Dadia.

Calem Nieuwenhof has moved a step closer to becoming a Hearts player after the SFA gave their blessing to the midfielder's move from Western Sydney Wanderers.