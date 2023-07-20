Harry Kane keen on Bayern Munich move and will snub new Tottenham contract - Paper Talk

Plus: West Ham leading race to sign Carlos Borges from Man City; Brighton progressing efforts to sign Igor from Fiorentina; Everton reach Arnaut Danjuma agreement; Virgil van Dijk to succeed Jordan Henderson as Liverpool captain?
Thursday 20 July 2023 23:46, UK
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Harry Kane won't accept any new contract offers from Tottenham and is instead keen on moving to Bayern Munich.
Marcel Sabitzer is set to complete a shock transfer to Borussia Dortmund after Manchester United chose not to make his loan from Bayern Munich permanent.
David De Gea has rejected the chance to replace Andre Onana at Inter Milan.
THE GUARDIAN
West Ham are close to winning the race to sign Carlos Borges from Manchester City, with their £14m offer set to see off interest from Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt.
DAILY MAIL
Ange Postecoglou confirmed he is planning for the season with Harry Kane up front in his Tottenham team.
DAILY MIRROR
Liverpool new boy Dominik Szoboszlai has appeared to suggest that Virgil van Dijk will step in as the club's new captain if Jordan Henderson quits Anfield in the coming days.
Gabriel Martinelli is confident Arsenal have the leaders to replace Granit Xhaka.
THE ATHLETIC
Everton have reached a verbal agreement with Arnaut Danjuma over a proposed loan move from Villarreal.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Brighton are progressing with a deal for Brazilian centre-back Igor from Fiorentina in a move worth more than £15m.
EVENING STANDARD
West Ham are in advanced talks to sign wonderkid Carlos Borges from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £14m.
LGBT+ groups have criticised Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after he agreed a deal to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.
THE TIMES
Harry Kane will not sign a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur and would be keen to move to Bayern Munich if a deal can be agreed.
DAILY RECORD
Maik Nawrocki is the subject of a substantial offer from Celtic and 'will leave Legia Warsaw' as Brendan Rodgers closes in on a defensive target.
Aberdeen are on the brink of completing a move for Israeli international Or Dadia.
Calem Nieuwenhof has moved a step closer to becoming a Hearts player after the SFA gave their blessing to the midfielder's move from Western Sydney Wanderers.