Tailteann Cup quarter-finals: Sligo beat Leitrim on penalties, Cavan march on past Fermanagh

Sligo players celebrate their penalty shootout victory

Sligo, Cavan, Offaly and Westmeath are through to the semi-finals of the Tailteann Cup.

The sides came through their respective quarter-finals, and will learn their final four opponents in Monday morning's draw.

Sligo needed penalties to see off Andy Moran's Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Yeats County edged the tie-breaker, after the Connacht rivals could not be separated after 90 minutes of football.

Meanwhile, tournament favourites Cavan overcame Ulster opposition for the second round in succession.

Gearoid McKiernan helped Cavan to the big victory

Thomas Galligan hit 1-4, while Gearoid McKiernan and Padraig Faulkner contributed 0-5 and 1-0 respectively for Mickey Graham's charges, as the Breffni County ran out 2-16 to 0-13 winners against Fermanagh.

In the southern section, John Heslin scored 1-9 for Westmeath as they overcame hosts Carlow 1-21 to 2-13.

On Saturday, New York travelled to Tullamore for their first game on Irish soil since 2001. Offaly were too strong for the Exiles. Anton Sullivan, Keith O'Neill and Cathal Flynn all hit the net for John Maughan's side, as they eased to a 3-17 to 0-11 win.

Former Galway hurler Jonathan Glynnin action for New York against Lee Pearson of Offaly

An open draw will take place on Monday morning for the semi-finals, with the north-south divide not in place for the penultimate stage. The final three games of the competition will be held at Croke Park.