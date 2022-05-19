Brian Cody says Kilkenny are 'fighting to stay in the championship' as Wexford bid to turn season around

Cody is hoping to navigate his team through the Leinster Championship

Brian Cody knows Kilkenny still have work to do.

The Cats responded emphatically after their defeat to Galway in the Leinster Championship, hammering Dublin in Parnell Park.

The Cats are eyeing a third consecutive Bob O'Keeffe Cup success, after watching Galway and Wexford share the provincial crown between 2017-2019.

But there is still work to do for the Nore-siders to even be assured of a spot in the All-Ireland series, ahead of the visit of Wexford to Nowlan Park on Saturday.

Results could yet conspire against them. A Model County victory, coupled with Dublin getting a result in Salthill, would see Kilkenny finish outside the top three spots in Leinster.

Leinster SHC Team P W D L +/- Pts Galway 4 3 1 0 48 7 Kilkenny 4 3 0 1 55 6 Dublin 4 3 0 1 -6 6 Wexford 4 1 2 1 26 4 Westmeath 4 0 1 3 -49 1 Laois 4 0 0 4 -74 0

"To be honest about it, we're looking at it like we're fighting to stay in the championship," Cody said of Saturday's meeting with Wexford.

"That's what we want to do. Regardless, we know the threat of Wexford. We know the challenge they bring to us. And it's going to be a massive battle.

"Wexford don't fear Kilkenny. It's in Nowlan Park, there's going to be a big crowd there. And it's a massively important game, from the point of where both teams go from there."

He was thrilled with the manner in which his side responded following the defeat to Galway.

"It was disappointing," Cody said of the Galway defeat. "But at the end of the day, we're playing a round-robin. All you can do in a round-robin is park the game that's just been played and get on and prepare for the next game.

"Tonight (against Dublin) was good. We just can't get carried away, thinking we're sorted now, because you're never sorted. The next challenge is just around the corner.

"We played the way we'd like to play every day we go out. Starting with the work-rate, which was a very high order. And that's the starting point and has to be every game."

Can Wexford click?

The Yellowbellies slipped up in Westmeath last week, and they were held to a draw. But Cody was not surprised that the Lake County delivered a big result.

"Everybody is going to be, at no time up to maybe 20 minutes to go could we say we were going to win the game. Certainly not at half-time," he s surprised at that. But at the end of the day, when I go back to when we were up in Mullingar a number of weeks agoaid.

"Westmeath have been improving and improving. They'll have been disappointed up to now not getting wins. But tonight's draw is going to give them a massive lift. They're a very good team."

Wexford had already lost pace in the province, picking up just a single point in home games against Galway and Dublin.

But their recent record against Kilkenny offers hope. Despite struggling towards the end of the Davy Fitzgerald era, the Model County have always been there or thereabout when it comes to facing Kilkenny. Just once in their last five games have Kilkenny finished on top after 70 minutes.

Kilkenny vs Wexford: Recent championship meetings 2021 Leinster SHC semi-final Kilkenny 2-37 Wexford 2-29 (AET) Croke Park 2019 Leinster final Wexford 1-23 Kilkenny 0-23 Croke Park 2019 Leinster SHC Wexford 0-21 Kilkenny 1-18 Wexford Park 2018 Leinster SHC Kilkenny 0-22 Wexford 1-18 Nowlan Park 2017 Leinster SHC semi-final Wexford 1-20 Kilkenny 3-11 Wexford Park

Wexford are facing an uphill task, but know an away win over Kilkenny would send them through, regardless of what transpires in Pearse Stadium.

Their season is on the line.

