John Kiely: Limerick manager hails 'fantastic' Gearoid Hegarty after All-Ireland hurling final | Brian Cody 'proud' of Kilkenny team

John Kiely has led Limerick hurling to heights few believed were possible.

After four All-Ireland titles in five years, this Treaty team can now be considered one of the greatest to ever play the game. And they're not done just yet.

Sunday's victory over Kilkenny was the latest triumph and in many ways, it was the sweetest win yet. Kilkenny laid down an almighty challenge, but Limerick found the answers.

Gearoid Hegarty led the charge, scoring 1-5 from play.

"Gearoid was one of the guys that would have been very disappointed with his performance in the semi-final," Kiely said at full-time.

"He'd have been the first to put his hand up and say that. He was very honest in his work during the course of the last two weeks in training. Really, really honest and just led the charge.

"He didn't wallow in disappointment. He focused in on what he could do today and I think that's reflected in his performance.

"I'm delighted for him because he's had a couple of finals that he mightn't have been altogether happy with. '18 he wasn't happy with. So I'm delighted he got that performance there today out of himself."

Kiely knew Limerick came through a battle, and hailed the preparation.

"Just thrilled with the performance. We knew it was going to be a really tough game. When you are coming in like we were after winning two, it is really challenging to be ready and on the money, but we were today," he said.

"We knew that ourselves from the minute we got into gear this morning.

"It wasn't just the player group, it was the management team as well. There were huge amounts of banter, just fun, no nerves. There was nothing to give any indication that there was any nervousness there at all. Our day went really smoothly as well. Everything was almost a minute or two ahead, if you like. It is an important part of what you have to do in order to perform.

"I think the last four or five weeks, even before the Galway game - in training we were hitting levels of performance that didn't come out in the Galway game. We were disappointed with our level of performance in the Galway game. Individuals would have been very disappointed with their performance in the Galway game.

"But from the Tuesday night we went back (after the Galway game) I knew that night the effort they put in on a Tuesday after a Sunday game. It's really not meant to be that kind of session. But it almost becomes that because the players are demanding it of themselves.

"Even if you are just doing a high ball drill and there are two fellows underneath it and they are wrestling each other to the ground when they get under that high ball, you know they are on the money and that was the Tuesday after the Galway game.

"The boys set the tone themselves for the two weeks and it has probably been a super two weeks for all of us. Paul [Kinnerk] had a fantastic piece of work put together for them over the two weeks. Drove them hard."

And they had to draw on reserves to see off a Kilkenny fightback.

"They came strong in the second half even though we started quite well. They came strong then, brought a huge challenge, got a great goal. That was a massive question: How would we react to that goal? Our response was great, we got a good point shortly after," Kiely said.

"The lads coming off the bench made a huge impact, Cathal O'Neill, Conor Boylan, Peter Casey, David Reidy. They all made telling contributions.

"I thought our defence was resolute and showed a level of resilience that mirrored our season because we have had a really, really tough six months. We have had setback after setback after setback. I could list 20 significant events that occurred during the course of the six months that were a challenge to us. The lads showed incredible resilience to keep going.

"Cian Lynch got injured last Sunday, what looked like a very serious injury at the time. And the game went on. We got back into it straightaway. We drove on. They drove on at a level that was the highest I have ever seen.

"They've responded to everything that has happened during the course of the year. And when it came down it, what was the most telling piece there today was the resilience that they showed when it mattered most. They refused to lose that game and, no matter what, they were going to win that ball in defence and bring it out. That was ultimate factor in the deciding of the game."

Cody: I have huge pride

Meanwhile, Kilkenny manager Brian Cody was proud of his team's herculean effort.

"We were playing the All Ireland champions, according to most people's predictions we weren't at the level we needed to be to even have a chance in an All Ireland final, but I think our players just deserve fantastic admiration for the way they fought it out," he said.

"The early goal gave them obviously gave them a huge boost and great confidence, it give them that cushion nearly the whole way right up to half-time. They got some great scores. At half-time we were four points down, which is not a big lead, obviously, in hurling. The second half we fought it out and fought it out.

"We were unfortunate we didn't get to where we wanted to get to, but obviously we congratulate Limerick as All Ireland champions, as three-in-a-row champions, which is a huge achievement for them. I think every Kilkenny person should be very, very proud of the way the team performed.



"It was just a great battle. We are hugely disappointed, all of the players are, but I just have huge pride in the way they performed."