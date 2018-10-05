Phil Mickelson finds form at Safeway Open

Phil Mickelson says he is surprised by his good performance at the PGA Tour's season-opening Safeway Open.

Coming off a winless performance at the Ryder Cup, which the United States lost 17 1/2 to 10 1/2 to Europe, Mickelson put his poor form behind him to deliver a more assured 18 holes at Silverado Resort Course in Napa, California.

Safeway Open leaderboard

The American hit six straight birdies and shot a seven-under-par 65 in the first round to move within two shots of leader Sepp Straka.

"I certainly didn't expect this. I expected to be going home after (Friday)," Mickelson told reporters.

"I'm not playing well, I'm not at my best. Today I had a couple things click and I got in a nice little rhythm."

Mickelson failed to record a single point for the United States in their Ryder Cup defeat to Europe last weekend

Mickelson hit 14 of 18 greens and needed only 25 putts on the day. The five-time major champion is one of only two players in the field who are ranked in the top 25 along with Patrick Cantlay, who finished his day at three-under.

Mickelson also told reporters that he was unhappy with the state of the course in Paris.

"I'm not going to play tournaments with rough like that anymore", said Mickelson. "It's a waste of my time.

"I'm going to play courses that are playable, and I can play aggressive, attacking, make lots of birdies type of golf I like to play."