WGC Dell Match Play: Friday's group permutations

Tiger Woods advances with a win over Patrick Cantlay and a Brandt Snedeker loss - but he could also go to a play-off

No player - not even those who have started 2-0 - is guaranteed to be around for the weekend at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

For groups left without an outright winner at the completion of pool play Friday afternoon, sudden-death playoffs - not head-to-head tiebreakers - will determine who moves on to the Round of 16.

Twenty players have already been eliminated. The remaining 44 will attempt to advance to Saturday and Sunday's knockout rounds.

There will be just one match between 2-0 players on Friday, Jim Furyk vs. Henrik Stenson.

There will be two matches between players who can't move on - Phil Mickelson vs. Jason Day, and Eddie Pepperell vs. Emiliano Grillo.

Given the nature of the points system and the sudden-death playoffs, scenarios abound. Two groups are still facing the possibility of a four-way playoff.

Here's what you need to know for Friday:

Group 1

RECORDS

Branden Grace, 2 wins-0 ties-0 losses

Dustin Johnson, 1-1-0

Hideki Matsuyama, 0-1-1

Chez Reavie, 0-1-1

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

Johnson (1) vs. Matsuyama (24)

Grace (40) vs. Reavie (55)

SCENARIOS

Grace advances with a win or halve

Johnson meets Grace in a playoff with a win and a Grace loss

Matsuyama and Reavie are eliminated

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Group 2

RECORDS

Gary Woodland, 2-0-0

Justin Rose, 1-0-1

Eddie Pepperell, 0-1-1

Emiliano Grillo, 0-2-0

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

Rose (2) vs. Woodland (22)

Pepperell (34) vs. Grillo (53)

SCENARIOS

Woodland advances with a win or halve

Rose advances with a win

Pepperell and Grillo are eliminated

Justin Rose must beat Gary Woodland to reach the next round

Group 3

RECORDS

Haotong Li, 2-0-0

Alex Noren, 1-1-0

Brooks Koepka, 0-1-1

Tom Lewis, 0-1-1

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

Koepka (3) vs. Noren (27)

Li (36) vs. Lewis (60)

SCENARIOS

Li advances with a win or halve

Noren meets Li in a playoff with a win and a Li loss

Koepka and Lewis are eliminated

Group 4

RECORDS

Rory McIlroy, 2-0-0

Justin Harding, 1-0-1

Luke List, 1-0-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick, 0-2-0

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

McIlroy (4) vs. Fitzpatrick (32)

Harding (47) vs. List (64)

SCENARIOS

McIlroy advances with a win or halve

Harding meets McIlroy in a playoff with a win and McIlroy loss

List meets McIlroy in a playoff with a win and McIlroy loss

Three-way playoff with List-Harding halve and McIlroy loss

Fitzpatrick is eliminated

Rory McIlroy is another with two wins from two. If he ends the weekend unbeaten, he could be World No 1 but that depends on where Rose and Dustin Johnson finish

Group 5

RECORDS

Lucas Bjerregaard, 1-0-1

Justin Thomas, 1-1-0

Matt Wallace, 1-1-0

Keegan Bradley, 0-1-1

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

Thomas (5) vs. Bradley (31)

Bjerregaard (50) vs. Wallace (33)

SCENARIOS

Bjerregaard advances with a win

Wallace advances with a win and a Thomas loss or halve

Thomas meets Bjerregaard in a playoff with a win and a Bjerregaard-Wallace halve

Wallace meets Thomas in a playoff with a win and a Thomas win

Bradley is eliminated

Group 6

RECORDS

Marc Leishman, 2-0-0

Bryson DeChambeau, 1-1-0

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 1-1-0

Russell Knox, 0-2-0

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

DeChambeau (6) vs. Leishman (17)

Aphibarnrat (39) vs. Knox (59)

SCENARIOS

Leishman advances with a win or halve

DeChambeau meets Leishman in a playoff with a win and an Aphibarnrat loss or halve

Three-way playoff between Leishman, DeChambeau and Aphibarnrat with a DeChambeau win and Aphibarnrat win

Knox is eliminated

Group 7

RECORDS

Francesco Molinari, 2-0-0

Thorbjorn Olesen, 1-1-0

Webb Simpson, 0-1-1

Satoshi Kodaira, 0-1-1

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

Molinari (7) vs. Simpson (21)

Olesen (45) vs. Kodaira (63)

SCENARIOS

Molinari advances with a halve, win, or loss and Olesen halve or loss

Olesen meets Molinari in a playoff with a win and Molinari loss

Simpson and Kodaira are eliminated

The Champion Golfer of the Year Francesco Molinari advances with a half or a win over Webb Simpson

Group 8

RECORDS

Matt Kuchar, 2-0-0

Jon Rahm, 1-1-0

J.B. Holmes, 1-1-0

Si Woo Kim, 0-2-0

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

Jon Rahm (8) vs. Matt Kuchar (23)

J.B. Holmes (43) vs. Si Woo Kim (54)

SCENARIOS

Kuchar advances with a win or halve

Rahm meets Kuchar in a playoff with a win and Holmes loss or halve

Three-way playoff between Kuchar, Rahm and Holmes with a Holmes win and Rahm win

Kim is eliminated

Group 9

RECORDS

Xander Schauffele, 1-0-1

Tyrrell Hatton, 1-0-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello, 0-1-1

Lee Westwood, 0-1-1

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

Schauffele (9) vs. Cabrera Bello (29)

Hatton (35) vs. Westwood (62)

SCENARIOS

Schauffle advances with a win and Hatton loss or halve, or a halve and Hatton loss

Hatton advances with a win and Schauffele loss or halve, or a halve and Schauffele loss

Schauffele and Hatton meet in a playoff if both players halve their matches

All four can meet in a playoff with a Cabrera Bello win and a Westwood win

Group 10

RECORDS

Paul Casey, 1-0-1

Charles Howell III, 1-0-1

Abraham Ancer, 1-1-0

Cameron Smith, 0-2-0

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

Casey (10) vs. Smith (25)

Howell III (42) vs. Ancer (58)

SCENARIOS

Casey advances with a win and Howell loss or halve, or halve and Howell loss

Howell advances with a win and Casey loss or halve, or halve and Casey loss

Ancer advances with a win and Casey loss

Casey meets Howell in a playoff if both players halve their matches

Ancer meets Casey in a playoff with a win and a Casey halve

Smith is eliminated

Paul Casey, seen here celebrating last week's win at the Valspar Championship, is one of three that can still emerge from Group 10

Group 11

RECORDS

Tommy Fleetwood, 1-0-1

Kyle Stanley, 1-0-1

Louis Oosthuizen, 1-1-0

Ben An, 0-2-0

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

Fleetwood (11) vs. Oosthuizen (19)

Stanley (41) vs. An (49)

SCENARIOS

Fleetwood advances with a win and Stanley loss or halve, or halve and Stanley loss

Stanley advances with a win and Fleetwood loss or halve

Oosthuizen advances with a win and Stanley loss

Fleetwood meets Stanley in a playoff if both players halve their matches

Oosthuizen meets Stanley in a playoff with a win and a Stanley halve

An is eliminated

Tommy Fleetwood (pictured), Kyle Stanley and Louis Oosthuizen can all still win Group 11

Group 12

RECORDS

Henrik Stenson, 2-0-0

Jim Furyk, 2-0-0

Jason Day, 0-2-0

Phil Mickelson, 0-2-0

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

Day (12) vs. Mickelson (20)

Stenson (37) vs. Furyk (52)

SCENARIOS

Stenson advances with a win

Furyk advances with a win

Stenson and Furyk meet in a playoff with a halve

Day and Mickelson are eliminated

Group 13

RECORDS

Patrick Cantlay, 1-0-1

Brandt Snedeker, 1-0-1

Tiger Woods, 1-1-0

Aaron Wise, 0-2-0

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

Woods (13) vs. Cantlay (18)

Snedeker (44) vs. Wise (61)

SCENARIOS

Cantlay advances with a win and Snedeker loss or halve

Snedeker advances with a win and Cantlay loss or halve

Woods advances with a win and Snedeker loss

Cantlay meets Snedeker in a playoff if both players halve their matches

Woods meets Snedeker in a playoff with a win and a Snedeker halve

Wise is eliminated

Group 14

RECORDS

Tony Finau, 1-1-0

Ian Poulter, 1-1-0

Kevin Kisner, 1-1-0

Keith Mitchell, 1-1-0

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

Finau (14) vs. Poulter (30)

Kisner (48) vs. Mitchell (56)

SCENARIOS

Finau advances with a win and Kisner-Mitchell halve

Poulter advances with a win and a Kisner-Mitchell halve

Kisner advances with a win and a Finau-Poulter halve

Mitchell advances with a win and a Finau-Poulter halve

Two players can meet in a playoff with outright wins

All four can meet in a playoff with halves

Ian Poulter is in the tightest group of them all, with all four players on a 1-1 record. Europe's Ryder Cup veteran and match play specialist could find his way into a four-way playoff

Group 15

RECORDS

Jordan Spieth, 1-0-1

Billy Horschel, 1-0-1

Kevin Na, 1-1-0

Bubba Watson, 0-2-0

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

Watson (15) vs. Spieth (28)

Horschel (38) vs. Na (57)

SCENARIOS

Spieth advances with a win and Horschel loss or halve

Horschel advances with a win and Spieth loss or halve

Na advances with a win and Spieth loss

Spieth meets Horschel in a playoff if both players halve their matches

Na meets Spieth in a playoff with a win and Spieth halve

Watson is eliminated

Group 16

RECORDS

Sergio Garcia, 2-0-0

Andrew Putnam, 1-1-0

Patrick Reed, 0-1-1

Shane Lowry, 0-1-1

Sergio Garcia has won two out of two and needs only a tie to advance

FRIDAY'S MATCHES

Reed (16) vs. Garcia (26)

Lowry (46) vs. Putnam (51)

SCENARIOS